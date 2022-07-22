The River viewers are happy that Zolani has finally opened up about his tumultuous relationship with his wife, Emma

During a therapy session, Zolani, played by Lawrence Maleka, told his wife exactly how she makes him feel with her love for material things

The River fans took to social media to share how happy they're now that Zolani has finally poured his heart out instead of bottling up things inside

Zolani has finally opened up about his tumultuous relationship with his wife Emma. In a therapy session, Zolani shared how his wife has been breaking his heart with her behaviour.

‘The River’s Zolani, real name Lawrence Maleka, opened up about his tumultuous relationship with his wife. Image: @sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

The spicy episode of The River saw Zolani sharing that his boo doesn't actually love him but is in the relationship for money and material things.

The telenovela trended following the latest episode. The viewers of the show took to Twitter and applauded Zolani, a character played by Lawrence Maleka, for finally pouring his heart out instead of bottling things inside.

@thatimogapi75 wrote:

"This marriage is over there's no coming back from what Zolani said."

@baddie_keeks commented:

"Honestly, Emma has no right to be going off on Zolani and acting all hurt. She's doesn't get to cry and throw tantrums about how Zolani chose to heal what she broke. She doesn't get to complain and say that his response to her breaking him is painful."

@yandyness said:

"I'm glad he was finally honest with her. She's been taking Zolani's love for granted this one."

@DiseboBam wrote:

"Zolani is an example of how most of men bottle things up inside. They really are broken."

@SbusisoXolaniM2 added:

"Men are going through a lot, Zolani pouring his heart out made me realize that."

Gomora fans excited after Gladys finds love

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gladys has finally found love and the viewers of the show are here for it. The stunner's hubby, Melusi, has put her through a lot in the past few months with his two-timing ways, but now she has found the one.

Gladys has found love in the arms of new teacher, Nkosinathi. Fezile Makhanya recently joined the show after after the exit of Zolisa Xaluva, who played the character of Gladys' hubby, Melusi.

Gladys and Nkosinathi are falling in love really quick and the fans of the show have red heart emojis in their hearts because of the lovebirds' romance.

The viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new couple. They all agreed that Gladys, a role played by Thembi Seete in Gomora, and her new boo are couple goals.

Source: Briefly News