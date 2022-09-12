Jub Jub's show Uyajola 9/9 trended after a gorgeous coloured side chick appeared in the show on Sunday night

A woman wrote on the show asking Jub Jub and his crew to investigate if her man is cheating and indeed they found him with the coloured woman

The viewers of the show, mostly men, took to social media to hilariously share that they'll also cheat with the coloured side dish because she's thick and gorgeous

Uyajola 9/9 served Mzansi another spicy episode on Sunday night, 11 September. The viewers of the show took to social media to react to the juicy episode.

Jub Jub’s show 'Uyajola 9/9' trended as men fell in love with a beautiful coloured side chick. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The viewers were impressed by a gorgeous coloured side chick who appeared in Jub Jub's show. Jub Jub's crew caught the side chick red-handed with another woman's man.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to share that they'll also cheat with the beautiful side chick. Jub Jub's show trended as men shared that she's thick and gorgeous when compared to the guy's main lady.

@funkyngwenya said:

"I don't promote cheating but the guy made the right choice by taking the coloured lady he has hit the jackpot of all jackpots."

@media_referee wrote:

"The coloured lady is too beautiful to fight."

@AdvoBarryRoux commented:

"The body of the coloured lady. I don’t blame this guy for cheating."

@funkyngwenya said:

"Coloured ladies are usually pretty but a thick pretty coloured lady is a rare sight #Uyajola99 upped the game here."

@Les_TheGreat added:

"I don’t blame that dude for leaving with that coloured chick."

Uyajola 9/9 viewers angry at Jub Jub

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9 set tongues wagging. The viewers of Jub Jub's show took to social media to share their thoughts on the "violence" in the show.

The media personality's show aired an episode in which a woman put hands on a lady she suspected of cheating with her man. The fuming woman even tried to break the windows of a taxi her man and the side chick were in.

Taking to Twitter, angry viewers advised the lady that was attacked live on TV to open a case against the show. They're not happy that Jub Jub and the bodyguards did not intervene when the fight started.

