Uyajola 9/9 trended again when Jub Jub and his crew served Mzansi two fire episodes on Sunday night, 2 October

Couples jolling at a park in central Durban started running away when they saw Jub Jub and the cameras arriving at the packed park

The viewers of the show laughed out loud at the couples who ran away as Jub Jub was there looking for only one cheating guy

Jub Jub’s ’Uyajola 9/9' trended after couples ran away from a Durban park. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The TV host and his crew were looking for one cheating guy at the park when other couples saw his cameras and a running contest began. He even told one couple that he was not at the park for them.

When Jub Jub finally caught up with the running cheater, he hilariously offered to buy his main bae "nice things".

Jub Jub's name trended on Twitter after Sunday night's fire episodes. The viewers of the reality show about cheaters shared hilarious reactions after the show.

@mbali_ndlela commented:

"Jub Jub is running after one guy, but all the couples he was passing started running away. Ihheeee."

@LessyJantjie wrote:

"Are they running with Jub Jub or away from him?"

@CollinsMduduzi said:

"Not the other random couple seeing Jub Jub and running away."

@AdvoBarryRoux commented:

"Why is everyone running away after seeing Jub Jub?"

@osborne_thoba wrote:

"Ey can't even jol in Parks anymore Jub Jub is doing us dirty."

@thembakhanye30 said:

"So are you guys telling me ukuthi most couples seen at parks and hotels or restaurants are not with their real partners. I guess all of us are cheaters then both women and men."

@TsakaniMugari commented:

"Sides chicks benefit more, they get to be taken out more often,and the wives are always left behind."

@Unathi_tshoni wrote:

"They are guilty of something too."

@Mo_Senne added:

"They didn't waste time."

Source: Briefly News