Scandal! character Lindiwe Ngema was finally buried on 14 November 2022 after suffering from an illness

The character that has kept Mzansi viewers entertained for almost 10 years left a void in many peeps' hearts

Heartfelt condolences and tributes from netizens and Scandal! social media team were shared on the timeline

Scandal! viewers finally lived their worst nightmare, burying the character Lindiwe Ngema.

‘Scandal!' laid Lindiwe Ngema to rest on 14 November 2022. Image: @_MveloMakhanya

Source: Instagram

Lindiwe, who was played by the talented actress, Nomvelo Makhanya, was laid to rest on Monday 14 November 2022.

According to ZAlebs, the character died of an illness on 10 November 2022, nine years after Nomvelo joined Scandal!

Lindiwe finally had her funeral on Monday's episode and ZAlebs said it was not an easy journey. ZAlebs reported that upon arriving at the cemetery, Lindiwe's family and mourners endured a few hardships but they were able to overcome them quickly.

Scandal! character Lindiwe Ngema, played by Nomvelo Makhanya's, emotional send-off

The heartbreaking scenes in Monday's episode could be felt through the screen. Peeps shared on their social media timelines that Lindiwe's death affected them. Many viewers had already bonded with the character for almost 10 years, maybe it felt like losing a relative.

The Scandal! social media manager (SMM) also didn't make it easy for mourning viewers. They kept sharing updates about Lindiwe's funeral.

The Scandal! SMM shared a video compilation of Lindiwe's memories on Twitter a few minutes after she passed away.

Also on Twitter, Scandal! shared videos of Lindiwe's mom, Zinzile, and Lindiwe's hubby, Nhlamulo counting down to the funeral.

Scandal! viewers also penned heartfelt condolences to their fave character who kept them entertained on screen and off screen through her viral memes.

Read some of the tributes from Scandal! viewers below:

@Nathan_mckason said:

"@_MveloMakhanya thank you for sharing your talent with us. Honestly, we are shattered but we know that life has bigger plans for you queen . You killed your character to perfection. Thank you, Queen"

@SiphoWasembo shared:

"Build her a statue. RIP Lindiwe"

@MathundaMoeng posted:

"My wife found me crying because of the conversation between Lindiwe and her father."

@PitsMash_1108 wrote:

"Rip Lindiwe and a job well done to Nomvelo Makhanya for bringing Lindiwe to life. Here's to greener pastures and many more roles #etvScandal"

@Ree_Chaka replied:

#etvScandal always delivers Lindiwe's funeral feels so real. What a beautiful send off.

@temvy_ commented:

"Lindiwe’s funeral has just reopened wounds, can't stop crying #etvScandal"

@Wendy56097813 also said:

"I am sure Lindiwe (Mvelo) was watching her funeral at home and here we were so emotional . Hamba kahle mamas #etvScandal"

@Reverend_TD added:

"Lindiwe's funeral is touching and painful #etvScandal"

Nomvelo Makhanya leaves Scandal!

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nomvelo Makhanya made her final appearance on Scandal! after calling the popular telenovela home for nearly a decade.

The star stole Mzansi's heart when she started off on the show as a naughty high school student in the Ngema household until she became a successful business owner and married Nhlamulo.

According to TimesLIVE, e.tv confirmed that Nomvelo Makhanya graced our television screens for the last time on Thursday. The star's character evolved over the years from a high school student in Soweto to a club owner.

