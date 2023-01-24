Mzansi celebs took to social media to share their thoughts on Moja Love defending itself after the latest episode of Isencane Lengane sparked an uproar online

Stars such as Andile Ncube, Nokuthula Ledwaba and Ntsiki Mazwai accused the channel of chasing numbers and exploiting Siyacela Dlamuka and Thando Msomi

The celebs joined scores of people who alleged that Moja Love is promoting GBV, adding that they want the show to be cancelled

Mzansi celebs joined scores of people who called out Moja Love for airing the latest episode of Isencane Lengane.

Ntsiki Mazwai and Andiel Ncube criticised Moja Love for airing latest episode of 'Isencane Lengane'. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai, @andilencube

Source: Instagram

The stars echoed the remarks of people who believe the channel should not have aired the episode in which Siyacela Dlamuka and Thando Msomi got into a heated argument. Siyacela was seen throwing hands at his young wife during the argument.

Many people accused Moja Love of promoting GBV after the channel rleased a statement defended itself. Mzansi entertainers accused the channel of chasing numbers and profiting from exploiting Siyacela and Thando, reports TshisaLIVE.

Celebs such as Ntsiki Mazwai and Andile Ncube slam Moja Love

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki Mazwai accused the brand of making a "spectacle of African people". She said it was a cheap stunt to increase viewership.

Metro FM presenter Andile Ncube expressed that he loves the channel but "hates" what they aired. The star accused Moja Love of "bracing GBV".

Actress Nokuthula Ledwaba also slammed the channel after it released a statement addressing the issue. Check out her reaction below:

Mzansi wants Moja Love to cancel Isencane Lengane

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is calling for the arrest of Siyacela Dlamuka after he put his hands on his young wife, Thando Msomi in the latest episode of Isencane Lengane.

People who watched the episode slammed Moja Love after the channel issued a statement after broadcasting the episode allegedly promoting gender-based violence.

ZAlebs reports that the channel apologised for upsetting viewers, adding that it doesn't condone GBV in any way. Even after the channel issued the statement, the viewers of the show continued to call for the reality show focusing on the young lovebirds to be cancelled.

Peeps took to Twitter and continued to call out Moja Love for airing the sensitive epsiode. Many shared that the show should just be cancelled while others said Siyacela should be thrown behind bars.

