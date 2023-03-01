Big Brother Titans star Marvin opened up about how he felt when he and his partner Yaya were evicted

The reality TV star said he knew their day was coming because they played the game strategically, and their fellow housemates felt threatened

Moving forward, Marvin revealed plans to officially take things to the next level in his romantic relationship with Yaya

Big Brother Titans star Marvin opened up about his initial reaction to being sent home by the viewers of the popular reality TV show. The star also discussed the way forward between him and his partner Yaya.

'BBTitans' star Marvin revealed his plans after he was evicted from the reality show. Image: @marvinachi and @Naija102FM/Twitter

Daily Sun reports that Marvin said he predicted his exit. The 29-year-old claimed he had three pairs in mind: his own with Yaya and the two he did not reveal. Marvin claimed that he and Yaya were too competitive, so their fellow housemates nominated them.

"We strategised wherever we went. We would plan as we went, and the other housemates knew we were powerful when it came to the games. We were a big threat."

Big Brother Titans' Marvin plans to continue his relationship with Yaya

Despite being the best partners in playing Biggie's game, Marvin and Yaya built a romantic connection. According to the Premium Times Nigeria, Yaya and Marvin sparked dating rumours during their final week in the house.

Speaking about the dating rumours after being evicted, Marvin said he wants to take things to the next level with Yaya.

"Yaya and I also built a beautiful partnership. I believe that the relationship we built in that house will last outside the house. I really appreciate it. Now that we are out of the house, we are considering taking things to the next level and building an even stronger connection."

