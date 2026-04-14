Canal+ has reportedly pulled the plug on the sponsorship for the DSTV Music and Food Festival

This comes after the organisation announced the end of Showmax

end The music and food festival took to social media on Monday, 13 April 2026, to respond to the end of its partnership

SA reacts to Canal+ canning the DSTV Delicious Festival. Images: DeliciousFestival

Source: Instagram

South Africans were surprised on Sunday, 12 April 2026, when it was reported that Canal+ had cancelled Mzansi's popular DSTV Delicious Festival.

This comes after the organisation announced the shocking cancellation of South Africa's popular streaming platform Showmax earlier this year [2026].

Social media user Tiger24 shared on its X account on Monday, 13 April 2026, that Canal+ has canned the festival.

The Delicious International Food and Music Festival thanked DStv for its support for the past 12 years in a statement on its Instagram account on Monday, 13 April 2026.

"The Delicious International Food and Music Festival would like to extend sincere thanks to DStv for 12 incredible years as our headline sponsor. Their support has played a meaningful role in shaping the festival into one of South Africa’s most loved lifestyle events, "said the festival in a statement on social media.

This comes after MultiChoice owners, Canal+, announced the cancellation of its sponsorship of the food and music festival.

Sunday World revealed that Canal+ canned the festival to form part of its massive corporate restructuring.

DSTV fans react to the Canal+ canning of DSTV Delicious

Abo Abe AB responded:

"Please bring Mint Condition this year. Remember the crowd you started this journey with, iYouth Endala - do not abandon us. We are still waiting for Zhane and Naughty By Nature to be part of this event. Please also bring back Jamiroquai. Much appreciated- thank you. "

Rakumakoe Ramolefe commented:

"Don’t @me. It’ll no longer be called DSTV Delicious Fest, it’ll be ABSA Delicious Fest."

Sinethemba Hlubi Gayiza responded:

"I can't help but wonder what the conditions of this sale were by our government and the Competition Commission. So far, the republic has not benefited from this sale, apart from foreign owners of a powerful communication tool."

Bongani Mahungela said:

"Remove that DSTV from our page. Asidlali la," (We are not playing). 😅😅😅

Thabo Hlongwane replied:

"Canal+ bought DSTV to destroy it, and then after it will create its own version."

Shaun Ross reacted:

"Thabo Hlongwane DSTV destroyed itself with its ridiculous pricing and lack of variety. The only thing that kept it alive was the sport. Canal+ did not acquire DSTV to continue losing money but to generate profit, and this means cutting some unsustainable products/channels. Would you invest in something that is just going to drain your money constantly?"

Canal+ Dumps DSTV's Delicious Festival. Image: DSTV

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to DSTV keeping 12 channels: "Best news ever"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DSTV will no longer replace its 12 well-known channels from the beginning of 2026.

According to media reports, 12 popular channels were meant to get cancelled at midnight on 31 December 2025.

DSTV fans took to social media this week to celebrate the news and commented on the ending of Black Gold.

Source: Briefly News