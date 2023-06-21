Mzansi rapper Gigi Lamayne has discussed her Love & Hip Hop SA beef with fellow musician Money Badoo

The Ice Cream hitmaker told DJ Fresh on his podcast WAW! What A Week that their drama wasn't scripted

Love & Hip Hop SA viewers shared mixed reactions when Gigi Lamayne and Money Badoo altercation was broadcast

The first Season of Love & Hip Hop SA brought so much drama. A feud that had viewers tuning into every episode was Gigi Lamayne and Money Badoo beef.

Gigi Lamayne revealed on DJ Fresh's 'WAW! What A Week' that her drama with Money Badoo on 'Love & Hip Hop' was real. Image: @moneybadooworld and @gigi_lamayne

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Gigi sat down with DJ Fresh on his YouTube podcast WAW! What A Week and shared the deets about her altercation with Money Badoo.

Gigi Lamayne says feud with Money Badoo on Love & Hip Hop wasn't scripted

Like everyone who watched the South African version of Love & Hip Hop, DJ Fresh was curious about the realness of some of the stars' heated arguments.

While grilling Gigi on his podcast, the former Metro FM radio host asked Gigi whether her beef with Money Badoo was real or aired to boost ratings. Gigi said the drama was real.

Gigi added that because they are comfortable with each other like sisters, they didn't hesitate to go off on each other in front of the camera.

“There are certain situations where you dont just give energy to it and with Money she’s like a sister to me and unfortunately that was ironed out on camera. It didn’t have to be on camera but I think it was just a respect thing that we both felt we both needed to be. You know hip-hop contact sport, we get touched very quickly."

What happened between Gigi Lamayne and Money Badoo?

TshisaLIVE reported that Gigi and Money Badoo's beef started when they couldn't see eye to eye. The Ice Cream hitmaker called out Money Badoo for failing to be happy for other artists when they achieve huge career milestones.

Gigi received a lot of backlash for how she addressed Money Badoo but defended herself in a tweet, saying she wouldn't take viewers' harsh reactions lightly.

Mzansi reacts to Gigi Lamayne and Money Badoo's feud

@maludaofficial said:

"Gigi Lamayne isn't holding back Nna kere she, and Money Badoo must just go bar-for-bar so the whole debate on who's better can end. Ba tlogele di back-and-forth... #MTVLHHSA"

@Prudence_Bonga shared:

"I need Gigi Lamayne and Money Badoo to stop. This is so childish and unnecessary. #MTVLHHSA"

@Portia_KL posted:

"Money Badoo must leave Gigi Lamayne alone. She's been disrespecting her and doesn't want to hear her out. Why is she still trying to hear Gigi out when she clearly isn't about that? #MTVLHHSA"

