Team KwaZulu-Natal had the house in tears at the recent episode of Clash of the Choirs SA

The team headed by Ntencane paid tribute to slain rapper AKA, who passed away in the coastal province

Online spectators thought that their set earned them the performance of the evening title

Episode seven of the fourth season of Clash of the Choirs South Africa had some people feeling emotional when Team KZN performed a tribute for the massacred AKA who died in Durban.

Team KZN honoured AKA on the 'Clash of the Choirs SA' in a brilliant performance. Images: @ntencane_wamagitaramusic

Source: Instagram

TeamKZN tributes AKA on Clash of the Choirs South Africa

The singers from the coastal province performed Supa Mega's greatest hits, from Victory Lap to Fela in Versace, in an emotional tribute posted by the official Clash of the Choirs Twitter, now known as the X app's account:

"Long live Supa Mega, live long. Not #TeamNtencane honouring AKA with an entire medley. We love to see it."

Check out the teaser video of the performance in the tweet below:

Megacy in awe of Team KZN's AKA tribute on Clash of the Choirs

Led by a headlining Maskandi singer, Ntencane, Team KZN impressed netizens, especially the Megacy and said:

@Yenziwe_98 said:

"Smiling all through this. LONG LIVE SUPA MEGA! LIVE LONG!"

@sibandasamantha946 was convinced:

"OMG!!! This was the best performance of the night."

@nokulunganxumalo6943 congratulated:

"Well done bhuti, keep it up always team KZN you make me proud to be KZN."

@nkululekomadlala8087 requested:

"We need a full performance for this."

@keey_unusual said:

"My Supamega! Long Live AKA man … AKA will always be famous ❤️#COTCSA"

@Tsigwili was impressed:

"KZN just delivered a whole album nje onstage, Ntencane is a genius, very constant so far."

@Intemnandi observed:

"I love how they honoured Supa Mega with the SA flag around their necks. He lived that."

@cele_zandy praised:

"#TeamNtencane has been doing great since day one, love the consistency."

