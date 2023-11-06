DA mayor Chris Pappas stole the show in Durban as he wowed crowds with his impressive dance moves at the party's rally.

Thousands gathered at the 'Rock the Registration' event, where Pappas had the dance floor rocking.

His viral dance video had Mzansi and netizens raving, sparking discussions about his charisma and leadership potential.

DURBAN - Democratic Alliance (DA) uMngeni Local Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas drove South Africans crazy when he busted impressive dance moves at the party's rally in Durban.

DA UMngeni Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas' wowed his supporters with his dancing at the party's rally in Durban. Images: @Our_DA/Twitter and Getty Images

The event titled, "Rock the Registration, to Rescue SA", saw thousands of DA supporters gathered at the Durban Exhibition Centre for the party's first rally ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Chris Pappas rocks the dance floor.

In a video posted on the party's account, @Our_DA drives the crowd crazy when he drops some impressive dance moves.

Below is the video:

Mzansi gushes over Pappas' dance moves

Netizens took to the comment section of the post on X, expressing their love for Pappas' charisma.

Below are some of the reactions:

@RICH03676159 made the suggestion:

"Make him the leader of the DA now, for South Africa's sake."

@Shabnam_Baran commented:

"It's such a pleasure watching him speak fluent Zulu; although I never understand what he's saying, I love watching him speak."

@BizGuru4 expressed this observation:

"I swear this guy is truly black within him; great moves, Chris Pappas. He's just too awesome for words."

@jonnomaremo said:

"I love Chris, but I don’t trust DA."

@NdabeLit remarked: commented:

"Papas is the only good "thing" happening in the DA."

@Lerato2334 had this to say:

"If I were from KZN, I'd definitely vote for him. He's the most promising candidate on that side."

@Griquachild remarked:

"Helen Zille, at the strategic meeting for voter registration: "Just dance for them, Pappas, you’re their favourite and our only hope."

@exfoliatedbruv commented:

"Make him leader of the DA, unlike your current uncharismatic leader."

@thisismaryannl said:

"I have such high hopes that change will happen soon; keep dancing!"

@iamsuekhan said:

"If u can dance, u have all the qualifications needed to be a politician in South Africa."

