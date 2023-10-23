South Africans believe that former president Jacob Zuma is the sole reason why the ANC is losing power and trust

The former ANC leader said at a recent rally that the party ought to fight to regain the lost ground and to reaffirm trust within the populace

Netizens said that his alleged bid to have The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People Living with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the party's head was one of the causes of the rift

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South Africans believe that it is former president Jacob Zuma's fault that the ANC has lost trust. Images: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans blame former ANC president Jacob Zuma for divisions within the party and accused him of splitting the country by supporting his former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for her bid to be party president. Jacob Zuma recently said that the country has been losing trust in the ANC because of divisions and that the ruling party must fight to regain its confidence.

Zuma blamed for ANC woes

Msholozi's statements come while he addressed ANC members and faithful at a rally in Durban on Saturday, 21 October. According to SABC News, Zuma remarked that ANC needs to be rescued. This is mainly because the ANC lost some support in KwaZulu-Natal, long considered the ANC's stronghold.

Addressing the followers and members in attendance, Jacob Zuma said that the ANC needs to be rescued. He also called on the members to mobilise other people to vote for the political party and remind them that doing so would benefit the liberation. He also pointed out that factionalism in the party is tearing the ANC apart.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

SA reacts to Zuma claims

South Africans on Facebook disagreed with Zuma and said that the trust had been completely eroded because of his role in causing division by pushing Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Witness Mthethwa said:

“The problem in the ANC is Fikile Mbalula and Cyril Ramaphosa’s divide and rule.”

Alphas Khalo blamed him.

“He’s the one who’s dividing the ANC. He wanted Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the president.”

Mzwiwomelele Ndongeni KNtshangase added:

“My only hope is that at least, iNkandla was taken by IFP when Nxamalala was president, and it can be reclaimed now that he is leading the campaign.”

Zukile Toyi wrote:

“You’re confusing people. You’re the ones that are destroying the ANC, and you come and act as if you are concerned about it.”

Sikhona Makhosanzima Gebashe also blamed Zuma.

“Zuma is the one who caused cracks in the organization by fighting for his wife to be the country's president. When Ramaphosa beat his wife, Zuma began a division campaign by calling the president stupid names.”

Fikile Mbalula's

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula's recent comments sparked a debate between him and the country.

The ANC's secretary-general said the political party has improved South Africans' lives since gaining political power in 1994. South Africans, though, tingly disputed his statements and pointed out how the ANC has done the complete opposite.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News