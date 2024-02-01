‘BBMzansi’: Makhekhe Leaves Fans in Stitches After Hilarious English Fail: “We Are Getting There”
Big Brother Mzansi star Makhekhe recently left fans in stitches after he attempted to speak English. The reality TV star showed off his English-speaking skills during an interview with Biggie.
Makhekhe's video gets hilarious reactions
Tshepo “Makhekhe' Tau is the talk of the town after his recent interview. The reality TV star who made headlines last week following his uncalled-for conversation with expelled housemate Bravo B seems to be in his English bag lately.
A video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by a user with the handle @JoyMkhize_1 shows Makhekhe's chat with Biggie. When asked how he has been doing the star responded:
"I'm feeling well Biggie. I'm feeling well, I'm overwhelmed and I slept well last night. So I'm just having fun, enjoying with the other housemates while doing a project Biggie."
Biggie also asked Makhekhe why he said he was overwhelmed and he said he was being overwhelmed by the task they were given this week. He also added that they were communicating very well as a team, unlike the previous week.
"I think the housemates are putting more effort and the head of the house is playing a good role in being the head of the house."
Mzansi shares thoughts on Makhekhe's interview
Social media users shared hilarious responses to Makhekhe's English. Many admitted that he is slowly improving and should keep trying.
@ReletiM said:
"Lol please leave we getting there... We are also overwhelmed his learning."
@shazymnisi noted:
"his wellness is overwhelming him."
@MamSelebalo added:
"Oh makhekhe "
Mali evicted from Big Brother Mzansi after Bravo B's disqualification
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's favourite reality show, Big Brother Mzansi, season four has started and already there has been a housemate who was evicted from the house recently on Sunday, 28 January 2024.
The drama continues on Big Brother Mzansi. Recently, this past weekend Mbali Miya, also known as Mali, was the first housemate to get evicted from the house following Bravo B's disqualification after he shared some rude remarks about fellow housemate Liema.
