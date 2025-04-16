South African cooking show 'Master Chef South Africa' scooped a top prize at the South African Restaurant Awards in Sandton recently

The show, which has versions in the USA, England and Australia, won the Best Cooking Show Award, which was accepted by season five winner Bridget Mangwandi

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the show, and they hoped the local cooking competition would reach new heights, much like its international versions

Following a successful fifth season, Master Chef South Africa won a top prize at the South African Restaurant Awards that was held recently in Sandton.

The popular cooking competition scooped the Best Cooking Show Award at the ceremony of the awards that celebrated its second annual showing.

Master Chef SA season five winner Bridget Mangwandi accepted a top prize for the show. Image: bei.szn.

Source: Instagram

Season five winner Bridget Mangwandi accepted the prize on behalf of the show that has become a regular feature on Mzansi channel SABC 3.

Master Chef SA helps elevate aspiring talent in the kitchen

Master Chef's award was confirmed in the tweet below:

According to The Citizen, Mangwandi thanked the show and its fans after she managed to impress a judging panel that included celebrity chef Katlego Mlambo.

Mangwandi said:

“MasterChef South Africa changed our lives. This award is a reflection of everything we poured into the kitchen. To every single fan who watched, supported, and voted for us — we see you, and we appreciate you beyond words.”

After winning the show, Mangwandi picked up a R1 million prize along with a platform to kick start a glittering career in the kitchen.

Mangwandi celebrated her victory on Instagram:

South African cooking shows are popular among Mzansi fans

While Mangwandi won the fifth season of the show that pits aspiring kitchen talents in a cooking competition laced with several challenges, the show also hosted a celebrity version.

Style king Seth Shezi scooped the celebrity prize after the KwaZulu Natal native showed that his flair for fashion could also be transferred to the kitchen.

Master Chef South Africa follows a longstanding tradition of the show that has versions worldwide and includes famous names such as Gordon Ramsay and Aaron Sanchez as judges.

Fans want Master Chef South Africa to reach new heights

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the show and said they hoped the award could help elevate the competition to new heights.

Heather Jooste is happy:

“Well done Master Chef SA.”

John Moroane is impressed:

“Shine on. Mzansi rocks.”

Vanessa Jarvis Findlay praised the show:

“Oh wow! Congratulations.”

Wrapsody.knysna is a fan:

“Goosebumps!! Well done and huge congrats!”

Lydiacraemer hopes for the best:

“Congratulations! I hope this opens many more doors for the show.”

South Africa are braced for a new season of Come Dine With Me

As reported by Briefly News, a tenth season of popular show Come Dine With Me has graced South African screens in March 2025, much to the delight of local fans.

The show allows citizens the chance to show off their kitchen skills to the Mzansi public and is popular not only among local fans but also in countries such as England and Australia.

