90 Day Fiancé Season 5: Where are they now, and who is still married?

When 90 Day Fiancé returned with its fifth season, viewers saw international couples trying to turn long-distance romance into a lasting marriage within 90 days. With over a decade since it aired, where are the cast members of 90 Day Fiancé season 5?

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet with their baby (L) and David Toborowsky with Annie Suwan (R). Photo: @toborowsky_david, @realitytvw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé followed six international couples .

followed . Several couples eventually married and remain together years after the show aired.

A few cast members continued appearing in spin-offs of the TLC franchise and built strong fan followings.

Where are the 90 Day Fiancé season 5 couples?

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé aired in 2017 and featured six couples whose relationships had already endured long-distance romance before facing the real-life challenges of living together. Here is the current status of the 90 Day Fiancé season 5 couples:

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet. Photo: @andreicastravet on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full names Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet Dates of birth 29 July 1991 and 11 February 1986 Ages 34 years old and 40 years old (as of March 2026) Current residence Florida, United States Marital status Still married

According to The Sun, Elizabeth and Andrei met through a dating app. While on vacation in Dublin, Ireland, she met Andrei, who worked there. Their whirlwind romance quickly led to Andrei moving to the United States on a K-1 visa.

Despite several clashes, Andrei and Elizabeth tied the knot in December 2017. They have remained prominent figures within the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and have remained together. They live in Florida and share two children: Eleanor and Leo.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan with their baby. Photo: @annie_suwan_toborowsky on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full names David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan Dates of birth 21 May 1968 and 1993 Ages 57 years old and 33 years old (as of March 2026) Current residence Arizona, United States Marital status Still married

David met Annie while travelling in Thailand, and their romance quickly captured viewers’ attention. Their relationship was criticised due to their significant age difference and David’s financial challenges at the time.

During the show, David sought support to pay Annie's dowry in Thailand, per People, creating uncertainty about the couple’s future. Despite the odds, the two eventually married. They welcomed their first child, Minthirarad, on March 11, 2025, born through IVF. As Us Weekly shared, while announcing their baby's birth, they said:

With hearts full of love and joy, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Minthirarad. Her name means ‘brave gem’ and symbolises the strength of Pisces.

Josh and Aika Batterson

Josh and Aika Batterson. Photo: @dailysoapdish on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full names Josh Batterson and Aika Batterson (née Aika Aquino) Dates of birth 1978 and 1985 Ages 48 years old and 41 years old (as of 2026) Current residence Arizona, United States Marital status Still married

Josh met Aika on a dating platform and later travelled to the Philippines to meet her, as the Republic World published. After building a relationship, she came to the US through the K-1 visa program. The couple debated starting a family, especially because Josh had undergone a vasectomy, per TheThings.

Are Josh and Aika still together?

They eventually married in Las Vegas in 2017 and are still together today. They maintain a relatively private life.

Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño

Evelyn Cormier. Photo: @evelyncormier on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño Dates of birth 16 December 1998 and 1977 Ages 27 years old and 49 years old (as of 2026) Current residence United States Marital status Divorced

Evelyn met David online from Spain when she was just 18, before convincing him to move to the United States. Their relationship sparked debate among viewers because of their age gap and Evelyn’s conservative upbringing.

The duo married in October 2017 after David's relocation, but the marriage did not last. Following speculations on their separation, Evelyn told People in February 2021:

It just gets annoying because, you know, people are constantly asking if we’re still together or, you know, checking if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring. And I also think it's kind of a rude question to ask a married couple if they're still married.

Evelyn and David officially divorced in April 2022, following years of reported personal and relationship struggles. Evelyn focused on her music career and public appearances after the divorce, while David has largely kept a lower profile.

Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez

TV personality Molly Hopkins at Cobb Galleria Centre on May 21, 2022. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full names Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez Dates of birth 11 July 1975 and 1990 Ages 50 years old and 36 years old (as of 2026) Current residence Georgia, United States / United States Marital status Divorced

Molly and Luis met while Molly was on holiday in the Dominican Republic, and he proposed less than two months later.

After Luis moved to the United States on a K-1 visa, their relationship was challenged, especially because of Luis’ strained relationship with Molly’s daughters. The couple eventually married.

Are Molly and Luis still together?

Within months, their relationship broke down, leading to a divorce in 2018. Following the split, as Screen Rant shared, Luis remarried shortly after their divorce was finalised.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou. Photo: @ankita_sharma23 on X (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full names Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou (Hassan M’Raouni) Dates of birth 6 December 1993 and 1991 Ages 32 years old and 35 years old (as of March 2026) Current residence Florida, United States/Morocco Marital status Separated

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou were one of the few couples on 90 Day Fiancé who did not marry despite being together for years. Collider said their relationship was marked by repeated delays, unresolved differences, and uncertainty about their future. By 2022, Nicole and Azan officially went their separate ways after five years together.

Frequently asked questions

Why is Jorge Nava in jail? He was arrested in 2018 for transporting a large quantity of hard substances in Arizona.

He was arrested in 2018 for transporting a large quantity of hard substances in Arizona. Why did Luis Mendez and Molly Hopkins break up? Luis and Molly split due to constant conflicts and disagreements about responsibility and lifestyle.

Luis and Molly split due to constant conflicts and disagreements about responsibility and lifestyle. Are Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu still together? They are still married while running their business.

Conclusion

While some couples on 90 Day Fiancé season 5 could not overcome the pressures of distance and cultural differences, others managed to build stable marriages.

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