Hunter vs prey eyes for humans: Key differences and their importance

Humans have unique eye shapes that differ from one person to another. These shapes reveal a wide range of emotions and enhance someone's facial look. The debate about hunter vs prey eyes has gained traction, with many keen to know the differences.

Jesse Williams (L) has hunters' or predators' eyes, while Katy Perry (R) has prey eyes. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Axelle (modified by author)

You can tell the type of eye someone has by looking at the shape of their pupils and eye orientation. This article explains the meaning of hunter's eyes, how to differentiate them from prey eyes, and their importance.

Hunter vs prey eyes

The term "hunter eyes" describes eye shapes with a positive canthal tilt, hooded eyelids, an almond shape, and minimal or no visible sclera (the white part of the eye). Prey eyes have a negative canthal tilt and visible sclera under the eyelid.

Prey vs predator eyes in humans

Research led by UC Berkeley scientists revealed that the shape of an animal's eyes and pupils can tell if it is a hunter (predator) or prey.

According to the findings published by the University of California, the hunter vs prey eye tests discovered that animals with vertical eye pupils are typically predators, such as some of the big five animals, while those with horizontal ones are prey.

A leopard (R) is a predator with hunter eyes, while an antelope calf (L) has prey eyes. Photo: Arterra/Philippe Clément, Christopher Lee (modified by author)

Most predator animals have their eyes on the front of their skulls (like humans), while prey animals traditionally have their eyes on the sides.

Multiple sources, such as Spartan Health and Mewing, have confirmed that a similar concept can be used to differentiate human eyes.

How are hunter eyes different from prey eyes?

Prey eyes reveal more of the top eyelid than the hunter's eyes. They are softer, friendlier, and more open than hunter eyes, which look bold and intense.

How to know if you have hunter or prey eyes

You need to observe certain traits that align with either of the sets of eyes. Here is a breakdown of characteristics to help you know yours.

Matt Bomer at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. He is among the celebrities with hunter's eyes. Photo: Christopher Polk

Features of hunter's eyes

Positive canthal tilt: The outer corner of your eye is higher than the inner corner, forming a 'V' shape.

The outer corner of your eye is higher than the inner corner, forming a 'V' shape. Almond shape: Oval-shaped with sharp, well-defined corners.

Oval-shaped with sharp, well-defined corners. Hooded eyelids: The crease of your eyelid is non-existent or partially hidden under your protruding brow ridge (minimal or no visible eyelid).

The crease of your eyelid is non-existent or partially hidden under your protruding brow ridge (minimal or no visible eyelid). Minimal or no visible sclera: When looking straight ahead, there is little to no visible sclera below the iris.

When looking straight ahead, there is little to no visible sclera below the iris. Deep-set eyes: Your eyes are deeply positioned into your skull.

Features of prey eyes

Negative canthal tilt: The inner corner of the eye is higher than or at the same level as the inner corner.

The inner corner of the eye is higher than or at the same level as the inner corner. Visible sclera: There is a scleral show under the eyelid, which gives a more downcast look.

There is a scleral show under the eyelid, which gives a more downcast look. Pupils: Prey eyes have wide, horizontal, and elongated pupils.

Prey eyes have wide, horizontal, and elongated pupils. Prey eyes are linked to submission, innocence and calmness.

Which eye shape is most attractive?

Hunter or predator's eyes appeal to many women because they symbolise strength, dominance, and fear. This trait makes women feel comfortable and protected. Prey's eyes look more gentle, innocent, and vulnerable.

Miley Cyrus attends the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. She is among celebrities with prey eyes that look harmless. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

How to get hunter eyes

You can opt for surgery or mewing to get hunter eyes. Specialised doctors perform surgeries, but keep in mind they can be dangerous and expensive.

Mewing is allegedly one of the best ways to do it. It involves applying tongue pressure to improve facial structure. Here is a complete guide to the mewing exercise, as explained by Everyday Health. The result may take weeks, months or even years.

Close your mouth, including the lips, so your teeth and lips touch.

Relax your tongue completely.

Place the body of your tongue on the roof of your mouth, with the tip of your tongue near the back of the upper front teeth.

Maintain this posture for as long as possible and repeat regularly.

Famous people with hunter and prey eyes

Celebrities with hunter eyes include Jesse Williams, Rege Jean, Matt Bomer, Ian Somerhalder, and Bill Skarsgard. They often look confident, dominant, and self-assured. Those with prey eyes include Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.

Frequently asked questions

Genetics play a crucial role in determining eye shape. However, some people use natural ways to enhance their look. Here are some frequently asked questions about hunter vs prey eyes in humans.

What are hunter eyes? They are unique eye shapes with a strong brow ridge and deep-set eyes. They have a positive canthal tilt, almond shape, hooded eyelids, and minimal or no visible sclera.

They are unique eye shapes with a strong brow ridge and deep-set eyes. They have a positive canthal tilt, almond shape, hooded eyelids, and minimal or no visible sclera. Why are hunter eyes more attractive? They are more appealing to women because they resemble famous animal predators. The look makes them more masculine and dominant, a trait women like for protection.

They are more appealing to women because they resemble famous animal predators. The look makes them more masculine and dominant, a trait women like for protection. What is the difference between male hunter and prey human eyes? Hunter's eyes have vertical pupils and piercing gaze, while prey types have horizontal pupils with a more vulnerable vibe.

The comparison between hunter vs prey eyes outlines the difference between the two unique eye shapes and their distinct features. You can use the listed traits to determine your type or even enhance your appearance to look like a hunter.

