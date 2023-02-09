How to get your proof of payment on the Capitec app (2023)

Capitec bank is committed to ensuring clients' access to reliable banking services. One way is by allowing them to access their proof of payment during transactions. Proof of payment is usually requested by people to whom payments are made; hence, this article takes you through the ins and outs of how to get your proof of payment on the Capitec app.

Downloading payment proofs also proves your payments. Photo: @Virojt Changyencham

Source: Getty Images

Unlike most South African financial institutions, Capitec bank takes pride in making transparency one of its core values. As a result, it has provided access to proof of payment documents which customers can access at their convenience.

Can I get proof of payment from Capitec?

Some recipients, especially companies, may require a copy of the proof of payment during transactions. Luckily, Capitec bank allows clients to access the document remotely. So, if you were worried about asking, does the Capitec app have proof of payment? Yes, it does. Furthermore, it is easy to download, print, or share the document in PDF format.

How do I get proof of payment for a transaction? Follow these steps to access your Capitec proof of payment on the bank's mobile app:

Log in to the app on your mobile phone. Select the transact option. Select the beneficiary option. Click on the menu or the three dots on the right-hand corner of the screen. Select the history option. Select the transaction option. Select the resend payment notification option.

These steps will enable you to access the document. So, you need to have the recipient's email address to complete this process.

How to send proof of payment from the Capitec app?

If you wish to send the proof of payment to someone, follow these steps:

Browse through your payment history from the payments menu. Select the date range for the specific transaction you wish to access. This step will require you to fill in an email address and provide the recipient's email address. Click on the "Send tab" to complete the process and send the proof of payment to the intended recipient.

Alternatively, you can send the proof of payment to your email address and forward it to the recipient later.

Capitec Bank ensures your payments are open for cross-referencing anytime you need them. Photo: @d3sign

Source: Getty Images

How do I send proof of payment as a PDF on the Capitec app?

You need to download the proof of payment before sending it as a PDF. As a result, that invites the question, how do I download proof of payment? Follow these steps to do so:

Go to the Capitec Bank internet banking option. Go through the payments made history from the payment tab. Select a timeline to specify the duration when you conduct the specific transaction. Click on the "view" or "download the proof of payment" options by clicking on either tab. Access the file in your download folder.

You might occasionally experience a glitch accessing your proof of payment on the Capitec banking app. In such instances, you should visit the nearest branch for assistance. Alternatively, you could reach out to the bank's customer care by calling 0860102043.

Fake proof of payment from Capitec

Fraudulent operations are not new in financial institutions; as a result, you need to be keen when confirming the proof of payment document. Capitec bank has partnered with Sky QR to make it easy to establish the credibility of this document. Follow these steps when checking the authenticity of the document:

Download the Sky QR app Scan the QR code at the top of the Capitec document to validate it

Capitec payment notification

Did you know you can access your transaction Capitec payment notifications and monthly fee summaries on the Capitec Bank app for free? However, you need an internet connection for this option. You could also access the Capitec bank notification by SMS at a standard fee.

These updated details on how to get your proof of payment on the Capitec app take you through accessing the document. They also update you on how to identify an original document. All these are the bank's efforts to ensure security during transactions.

READ ALSO: Countries with the fastest internet speed in the world: which ones have the slowest?

Briefly.co.za published extensive details about the countries with the fastest internet speed in the world. How well does South Africa rank? How do fast internet speeds impact a country's economy?

The average global internet speed has significantly increased in the past decade. Countries are more open to investing in broadband infrastructure, and a previous World Bank study revealed a positive correlation between GDP and good internet access.

Source: Briefly News