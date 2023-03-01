Detailed bulletproof glass prices in South Africa (2024)

The gradual rise in insecurity and car hijacking in South Africa has prompted motorists to devise ways to keep themselves safe. Most are considering adding bulletproof protection to vehicles, stirring the debate on bulletproof glass prices in South Africa. This article deciphers the topic while unpacking how the measure works.

In regions where modern warfare is frequent, the demand for bulletproof glass is even more necessary. Photo: @ilbusca

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from insurance companies, the threat of criminals using firearms during operations is becoming more prevalent, prompting manufacturers to use more advanced protection methods, and bulletproofing is one such method. So, what are the bulletproof glass prices in South Africa?

Bulletproof glass in South Africa

Before getting into intricate details about the cost, it is essential to highlight the significance of bulletproofing a vehicle. Bulletproof glass disperses energy that naturally shatters and shoots towards the exterior.

There are several global ballistic standards used to indicate to what extent a piece of armour can prevent a bullet. According to European standards, there are two protection levels: B4 and B6. For level B4, the armour is 21 mm thick for handguns up to the .44 Magnum. For level B6, the armour is 40 mm thick for more serious firearms like the AK-47 and R5.

So, can bulletproof glass be broken by an AK-47? A level B6 transparent armour fitted on a windscreen can withstand up to 90 shots from an AK47 before a bullet penetrates the glass. Meanwhile, highlighted below is a breakdown of the ammunition that level B4 and B6 can provide protection against:

Full metal jacket (FJ)

Flat nose (FN)

Round nose (RN)

Coned bullet (CB)

Pointed bullet (PB)

Soft core (SC)

The higher the level of the glass, the higher the cost. Photo: @ilbusca

Source: Getty Images

How does bulletproof glass work?

Bulletproof windows in South Africa are made of bullet-resistant transparent armour, which contains polycarbonate sheets and layers of leaded glass, which absorb and disperse the energy of a colliding bullet and eventually slow it down. The bulletproofing process is elaborate, and the protection level determines the bulletproof glass price for the car and the vehicle's model.

Bulletproof glass prices in South Africa

For instance, level B6 protection requires approximately 1,800 hours of labour, translating to 55 days; hence, the process costs about R1.5 million. Level B4 modification takes 20 days to complete and costs approximately R580,000. The bulletproof car windows price in South Africa also includes vehicle structural modifications.

However, in exceptional cases, such as luxury vehicles, the costs might be slightly higher.

Bulletproof glass comes in different rating levels and different configurations. Photo: @Bespalyi

Source: Getty Images

Can I buy bulletproof glass for my car?

Yes, you can. However, according to experts, larger SUVs are generally the best-suited for bulletproofing, and the most common models include:

Toyota Land Cruiser

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Range Rover

Audi Q5 and Q7

BMW X5 and X7

Porsche Macan

VW Amarok

The prevalence of criminals using assault rifles in South Africa has prompted glass manufacturers to create more advanced protection methods. Photo: @ilbusca

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Besides reinforcing vehicle security, bulletproofing is also being considered in other settings. Is it economical? What are the modalities to be considered before doing so?

How long does bulletproof glass last?

With proper maintenance, bulletproof glass can last up to twenty years. However, the lifespan depends on the design phase, which involves ballistic framing and ballistic glass installation.

Can I put a bulletproof glass on my house?

Yes, you can. Ballistic grade panels provide bullet resistance; additional coatings can change their appearance for privacy and block UV rays.

These details about bulletproof glass prices in South Africa address the cost, process and significance of installing bulletproof glass. It is also important to note that the higher the level of bulletproofing, the higher the cost.

READ ALSO: Hoverboard price in South Africa

Briefly.co.za published mind-gobbling details about hoverboard prices in South Africa. If you have been considering getting one but are on a budget, consider going through this list, which highlights the features to look out for when purchasing one.

A hoverboard is commonly known as a self-balancing scooter and is used for mobility like bicycles or skateboards. Find out how they work and the price of a hoverboard in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News