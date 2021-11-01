Carter Comstock provided America with healthier alternatives to your usual UberEats takeaway dinners when he co-founded the nutritious meal preparation and delivery service, Freshly Inc. He was recently brought into the spotlight when his relationship with the professional race-car driver, Danica Patrick, was made official on Instagram earlier this year. So, what could a race-car driver and a health-nut possibly have in common? Read on with Briefly.co.za to find out!

Carter Comstock and Danica Patrick have been "Instagram-official" since April 2021, and Danica cannot stop gushing about the love of her life. Photo: @Danica Patrick/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This prosperous entrepreneur took an interest in wellness from a young age, as he was infected by his father's enthusiasm for health care. Read on with Briefly.co.za for more insights.

Carter Comstock's profile

Full name: Carter Comstock

Carter Comstock Famous for: Dating Danica Patrick

Dating Danica Patrick Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Arizona, United States

Arizona, United States Date of birth: 26 July 1987

26 July 1987 Carter Comstock's age: 34 in 2021

34 in 2021 Current residence: New York, United States

New York, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Girlfriend: Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick Children: none

none Parents: Dr Frank Comstock

Dr Frank Comstock Siblings: Kerry Wystrach

Kerry Wystrach Height: 6’ 0” (182 cm)

6’ 0” (182 cm) Weight: 165 lbs (75 kg)

165 lbs (75 kg) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Brunette

Brunette School: University of Arizona '09

University of Arizona '09 Occupation: Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Carter Comstock's net worth: $1 million in 2021

$1 million in 2021 Instagram: thecarterc

thecarterc Facebook: @freshly

@freshly Twitter:

Carter Comstock and Freshly have been providing highly nutritious meals to the doorsteps of America for nearly a decade. Photo: @Freshly/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Carter Comstock's biography

This insightful entrepreneur inherited his passion for wellness and healthy living from his father and idol, Dr Frank Comstock, M.D. His father is board-certified in emergency healthcare, anti-ageing treatments, and regenerative medical care, and he has over 30 years of clinical experience and works directly with patients to offer tailored treatment that meets their health and lifestyle requirements. Comstock attended the University of Arizona, where he became a graduate of Business Management with the class of 2009.

Not much is known about Carter's childhood other than that he grew up in Arizona with his father, Frank, and no mention is made about the woman who birthed this successful businessman. His sister, Kerry, has started a family with her husband, Michael Wystrach, who is the CEO and co-founder of Freshly alongside Carter and Frank Comstock.

Freshly Inc meals are prepared by top chefs such as LA's finest, Chef Kwame Onwuachi. Photo: @Freshly/Instagram

Source: Instagram

What does Carter Comstock do for a living?

In 2012, Freshly Inc was founded by Carter with his father and brother-in-law by his side. This wholesome family business focuses on creating healthy meal plans as a fast-food alternative for American citizens. The Freshly menu includes a wide variety of individually served meals prepared by quality chefs and accommodating to a broad range of dietary requirements.

Where is Freshly based? The main office of operations is located in New York, but the Freshly services are available throughout the United States. Carter Comstock's home deliveries are part of why his business is thriving- not only can you order healthy, ready-made alternatives, but these delicious and nutritious servings are delivered directly to your door. So, who needs UberEats when you enjoy guilt-free dining-in with Freshly?

In February 2021, Comstock and his girlfriend, Danica, were both mentioned as shareholders in Beam, a trendy healthcare company that specializes in CBD based products that are THC-free. Other renowned sportsmen, namely Brooks Laich and Baker Mayfield, also contributed to the company's growth.

Carter Comstock, Danica Patrick and friends have some fun as they celebrate their first official Halloween together in 2021. Photo: @Danica Patrick/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Love is in the air

Carter Comstock's photos of himself alongside the professional race-car driver, Danica Patrick, were posted on Instagram in April 2021, announcing to the world that these love birds are officially an item. Of course, we do not want to get ahead of ourselves...but Danica seems to be the perfect fit to become Carter Comstock's wife in the future, as she gushes about how perfectly they seem to fit:

"We both love to travel and we're both super open-minded, and I had this sort of grand vision for finding someone I could just sit on the couch with and, like, have a glass of wine and just literally come up with any topic at all, simple or complicated. Just go, 'Let's talk about a tree' and just go for two hours on the nature of a tree."

How old is Carter Comstock?

Although the handsome young health-nut has managed to keep his exact birth date a secret, but his girlfriend sent him public birthday wishes on 26 July...We know that he was born in 1987, making him 34 in 2021. He is, however, a bit of a boy-toy, as his girlfriend, Danica, is five years his senior, but that should make no difference; just look how cute they are together!

This cute couple experienced boat rides, oysters, history tours, Salem witch stories, the old cheers bar and perfect weather on their 2021 ocean adventure. Photo: @Danica Patrick/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Carter Comstock and his family business at Freshly Inc provide a wholesome service to the people of America, particularly those who prefer to eat ready-made meals but find themselves getting caught in the junk-food trap. So, take a break from McDonald's and order from the Freshly team for a healthier meal alternative.

