Who is Nuke Bizzle? Age, family, songs, fraud, jail, profiles, net worth
Nuke Bizzle made headlines in 2020 when his ego got the better of him when he publicly boasted about committing fraud in his song, "EDD." Upon investigation, the rapper was found with 92 fraudulent documents, which he was using to scam money from a COVID relief fund, amounting to over $1 million. Nuke Bizzle has since been apprehended and recently appeared in court to face the charges placed against him. Find out if he pleaded guilty or not, and how much jail time he could receive, with Briefly.co.za.
Nuke Bizzle's rap career is in its infancy, only beginning to gain significant recognition in 2019. Unfortunately, it seems that his fame made him feel untouchable, as he boasted about his illegal activities on public platforms. Briefly.co.za has all the insights into this scandalous story.
Nuke Bizzle's profile
- Full name: Fontrell Antonio Baines
- Nickname: Nuke Bizzle
- Famous for: Committing fraud amassing to $1.2 million
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 1989
- Nuke Bizzle's age: 32 in 2021
- Current residence: Hollywood Hills, California
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African American
- Sexuality: Straight
- girlfriend: Single
- children: Unconfirmed
- Parents: Devita Jaines
- Siblings: Angelica
- Height: 5ft 8'' (1.72m)
- Weight: 137lbs (67kg)
- Shoe size: 9
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- School: University of Memphis
- Occupation: Rapper and musician
- Nuke Bizzle's net worth: $50,000 in 2021
- Instagram: @nukebizzle1
- Twitter: @NukeBizzle
- YouTube Channel: NUKEBIZZLE
Nuke Bizzle's biography
Not much is known about Fontrell Antonio Baines before he climbed into the spotlight. The young rapper was born to Devita Jaines in 1989 and grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has a sister named Angelica, but there is no record identifying his father. He attended Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis and furthered his studies at the University of Memphis.
Nuke Bizzle's career
Fontrell Baines began his musical career as a freestyle rapper under the pseudo-name 'Nuke Bizzle' in 2018. His debut song was titled "Fuck Rap" and was followed by tracks such as "Run it Up" and "Money Fly."
It was not until 2019 that he began to gain momentum and recognition, with his song release "32 Bars" on 29 July, which earned over 14kYouTube views. Later that year, "Where Ya Been" was uploaded on 22 November and accumulated 28k views. Before his arrest, Bizzle's YouTube channel boasted nearly 5k subscribers, which has grown to include 7.7k fans. On Instagram, the rapper account has grown from 30k to over 44k followers since the scandal became public.
The scandal
Nuke Bizzle's getting rich too fast for comfort, and the rapper alludes to how he made his fortune in his latest music video, which was the beginning of the end for this musician.
In Nuke Bizzle's song featuring 'Fat Wizza', "EDD", he brags about his success in a massive con, which was uploaded on 10 September 2021 with the caption: "Just last night I was selling P's till I woke up to 300 G's." EDD refers to California's Workforce Development Agency, specifically the Employment Development Department.
During the music video for this song, Baines can be seen waving official envelopes around as if they were wads of cash, stating:
"Go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these.... I just file a claim…"
Nuke Bizzle's charges
On 23 September 2020, he was detained in Las Vegas and accused of access device fraud. The prosecution claims that he filed for compensation from the COVID relief fund using false documents. Nuke Bizzle's fraud allegedly amassed $1.2 million worth of funding set out to assist those in need during the pandemic.
$704,000 of these funds were withdrawn as cash using government-issued debit cards under stolen identities. Baines apparently misappropriated these identities from people living in Koreatown and Beverly Hills in the City of Angels.
Nuke Bizzle's sentence
This popular rapper was nabbed by Los Angeles cops and discovered to be in possession of 8 unemployment bank cards. Officers discovered that he had access to 92 different welfare debit cards after further investigation, each with bank accounts full of fraudulent funding.
If Nuke Bizzle is convicted on all counts against him, including access system fraud, aggravated identity theft, and interstate transportation of stolen items, he may face a sentence of 22 years in prison.
Nuke Bizzle's update
On 4 November 2021, Baines appeared in a LA court where he pleaded not guilty to the charges of fraud and theft laid against him. His trial is scheduled to take place on 29 December of this year, where he could be facing over two decades behind bars. He is officially being charged under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Protection Act (CARES Act).
It is one thing to run a fraudulent scam and another to boast about it publicly, expecting no retribution. We know that the general consensus is to "go big or go home," but maybe Baines took things too far. Stealing $1.2 million from a COVID relief fund seems excessive, and considering this money was set aside for struggling citizens adds insult to injury. Who knows, maybe "EDD" is the last we will hear from rapper Nuke Bizzle.
