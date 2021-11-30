Who is Cordell Broadus? All you need to know about Snoop Dogg's son

Who is Snoop Dogg's son? The American rapper, songwriter, actor, media personality, and businessman Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., famously known as Snoop Dogg, is father to four.

Cordell Broadus attends the screening of “Coming 2 America” on March 02, 2021 at The Compound in Inglewood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cordell Broadus is Snoop Dogg's second-born child. He recently made headlines for quitting his promising football career to concentrate on other things. Here is everything there is to know about the child celebrity.

Cordell Broadus' profile summary

Full name : Cordell Broadus

: Cordell Broadus Nickname : Lil’ Snoop

: Lil’ Snoop Date of birth : February 21, 1997

: February 21, 1997 Place of birth : Los Angeles, CA

: Los Angeles, CA Cordell Broadus' age : 24 years old as of 2021

: 24 years old as of 2021 Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Parents : Shanté Monique Taylor Broadus (mother) and Snoop Dogg (father)

: Shanté Monique Taylor Broadus (mother) and Snoop Dogg (father) Grandparents : Vernell Varnado and Beverly Tate

: Vernell Varnado and Beverly Tate Siblings : 3

: 3 Schools attended : Bishop Gorman High school, UCLA

: Bishop Gorman High school, UCLA Religion : Christian

: Christian Height : 6 foot 3 inches (1.91 meters)

: 6 foot 3 inches (1.91 meters) Weight : 87 kilograms (190lbs)

: 87 kilograms (190lbs) Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Instagram : @cbroadus

: @cbroadus Cordell Broadus' Twitter : @C_Broadus21

: @C_Broadus21 Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Married

: Married Wife : Phia Barraga

: Phia Barraga Children : 2

: 2 Occupation : Ex-athlete, model, filmmaker, influencer

: Ex-athlete, model, filmmaker, influencer Famous for : Being Snoop Dogg's second child

: Being Snoop Dogg's second child Net worth: Approximately $1 million - $2 million

Cordell Broadus' biography

Cordell attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere party at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Source: Getty Images

Cordell was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cordell Broadus' parents were high-school lovers, and his siblings are Corde (born August 21, 1994) and Cori (born June 22, 1999). He also has a half-brother, Julian (born 1998), from his father's relationship with Laurie Helmond.

Cordell Broadus' education

Cordell went to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV, where he graduated in 2015. His football skills won him a scholarship to UCLA, where he is currently pursuing his Bachelor's degree.

What does Cordell Broadus do?

The talented footballer played for UCLA Bruins as a wide receiver. Cordell Broadus' stats show that he checked in as a 4-star prospect and that he was ranked as a No. 26 wide receiver in the class of 2015. He was a 2015 US Army All-American Bowl selection.

What happened to Cordell Broadus? Cordell only played football to make his father spend more time with him. Realizing that his father loves him anyway, Cordell Broadus' football career came to an end when he quit to focus on modelling and filmmaking.

Cordell has posed for Ralph Lauren campaigns, walked on Philipp Plein and Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion shows, and has done editorial spreads in Vanity Fair, among others. Kendall Werts represents him under the Jeffries Group.

Young Broadus is the owner of Film School Production. Earlier on, he starred in Snoop & Son documentary miniseries on ESPN. The show chronicled his recruitment procedure, where he ended up choosing UCLA over other alternatives, such as USC, Snoop's favourite team.

Cordell Broadus' wife and children

Cordell asked Khloe Kardashian on a date when he was 19 years old. However, he is now married to Phia Broadus.

Does Cordell Broadus have a baby?

Yes. Snoop Dogg's son Cordell Broadus is a father of two children, Cordoba Journey (born in 2019) and Chateau (born in March 2021).

Cordell Broadus' net worth

Cordell's net worth is about $1-3 million. He has multiple sources of income. However, he prefers to have a modest lifestyle.

Snopp Dogg and son Cordell attend CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC on June 2, 2018 in Malibu, California. Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cordell Broadus is a multi-talented young man with a promising future. It is amazing how the young dad manages to manage school, career, and family. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

