Most people think every celebrity lives large because many flaunt their lifestyle online. However, some celebrities and their family members choose to lead a quiet life despite celebrity status. Such is the case with the brother of The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev. Her brother Alexander Dobrev seems to live amidst a quiet paradise. Here is more about him!

Alexander Dobrev is the elder brother of famous actress Nina Dobrev. Nina is best known for The Vampire Diaries starring as Katherine Pierce and Elena Gilbert. Photo: @tvd_seriously

Alexander Dobrev is best known for being the brother of Nina Dobrev. Nina is a prominent actress who has stolen hearts with her films, especially the beloved series The Vampire Diaries. She has played Katherine Pierce and Elena Gilbert in the show, winning fans with her versatility and skill.

Alexander Dobrev's profile summary

Year of birth: 1984

1984 Place of birth: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Age: 36 or 37 years in 2021

36 or 37 years in 2021 Father: Konstantin

Konstantin Mother: Michaela

Michaela Sister: Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Bulgarian-Canadian

Bulgarian-Canadian Famous as: Nina Dobrev's brother

Nina Dobrev's brother Alexander Dobrev's height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Hair color: Dark brown

Dark brown Instagram: alexandrdobrev

Alexander Dobrev’s bio

Alexander Dobrev's father is Konstantin (Kamen), a computer hardware guru, his mother, Michaela Dobrev is an artist, and sister, Nina Dobrev an actress, model and singer. Photo: @tvdxtimee

Because Alexander shares a surname with Nina Dobrev, many have been asked about Alexander Dobrev's siblings. But, most importantly, most people are curious to know about the relation between Alexander and Nina.

Nina is a famous Bulgarian-Canadian actress, singer, and model. She is best known for starring in several films, including The Vampire Diaries, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Family Guy.

So, does Nina Dobrev have siblings? Yes, she does. Her elder brother is Alexander. Their father is Konstantin (Kamen), a computer hardware guru, and their mother, Michaela Dobrev is an artist.

How old is Alexander Dobrev?

He was born in 1984 in Sofia, Bulgaria and is yet to reveal the exact date. So, as of 2021, it is safe to say that Alexander Dobrev's age might be 36 or 37 years.

He has not revealed much about his early life or education like his sister. We know that his sister attended Vradenburg Junior and J.B. Tyrrell Sr. Public Schools. Probably Alexander attended the same schools.

A picture of a younger Nina Dobrev and Alexander Dobrev all smiles. Photo: @salvatoredsss

However, until he discloses this information, this remains a guessing game. Nevertheless, we draw from all this that he seems to enjoy leading a private life.

Alexander Dobrev's career

Exactly what does Alexander Dobrev do? According to IMDb, he is a cinematographer who also works in the camera and electrical department as well as stunts. Alexander Dobrev's movies include Father, American Dream, Life and Pavel Kolev & Icaka: There's No Lie.

Alexander Dobrev's profiles are difficult to find online. Similarly, it is difficult to state his exact net worth but it is guesstimated to be in the millions.

Who plays Ragnar's oldest son in Vikings?

Believe it or not, the close resemblance between Alexander Dobrev and Alexander Ludwig has people questioning who of the two stars in Vikings. Well, it is Ludwig. But, despite being lookalikes, they are not the same person, and neither are they related.

Alexander Dobrev did not star in Vikings. Instead, Alexander Ludwig is the star who portrayed Bjorn in the hit epic series. Photo: @alexandrdobrev

Ludwig is a Canadian actor, singer, and model born in Vancouver, British Columbia, on 7th May 1992. He debuted as an actor at nine years in a commercial for a Harry Potter toy. He has no ties to The Vampire Diaries star Nina, meaning he is not related to her brother.

Alexander Dobrev is the elder brother of Nina Dobrev, a famous female celebrity. The two seem close based on Nina's pictures on her social media. Alex seems to enjoy life out of the spotlight with a career in cinematography. We wish him the best!

