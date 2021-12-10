Rachel Nichols is a celebrated Journalist and American sports broadcaster. She is an icon in the world of media and broadcasting. Rachel wears many hats; she is a sports reporter, journalist, wife, mother, among others. She has a successful career despite having her fair share of challenges. How much is Rachel Nichols' net worth?

ESPN reporter, Rachel Nichols, talks during the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29, 2021 at the Barclays Center, New York. Photo: Michael J. LeBrecht II

Source: Getty Images

The media personality has also hosted the show Unguarded with Rachel on CNN. Rachel Nichols' net worth is estimated to be about $10 million, and her salary from ESPN is also estimated to be about $1.5 million. This is from her successful career as a Journalist. Here is a glimpse into her successful life.

Rachel Nichols' profile summary and bio

Full name: Rachel Michele Nichols

Rachel Michele Nichols Year of birth: October 18, 1973

October 18, 1973 Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Rachel Nichols age: 48 years as of 2021

48 years as of 2021 Gender: Female

Female Famous as: Journalist and American sports broadcaster

Journalist and American sports broadcaster Height: 5'5"

5'5" Rachel Nichols' spouse: Max Nichols

Max Nichols Father: Ronald Jacobs

Ronald Jacobs Mother: Jane Jacobs

Jane Jacobs Alma mater: Winston Churchill High School; Northwestern University

Winston Churchill High School; Northwestern University Net worth: $10 million

$10 million Twitter: @Rachel__Nichols

Instagram: rachel_nichols

Early life

On October 18, 1973, Rachel was born to her parents Ronald and Jane Jacobs. She attended Winston Churchill High School. After completing high school, she joined Northwestern University. She graduated from the Medill School of Journalism in 1995.

Journalist Rachel Nichols attends the season 7 premiere of "Game Of Thrones" at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Career

Rachel started her career as a sports journalist by writing for the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel sports page from 1995 to 1996. Then, from 1996 to 2004, she moved to Washington Post to cover the NHL's Washington Capitals.

In 2004, she joined ESPN and became a unique face of the network's shows. Rachel Nichols' TV shows include Monday Night Countdown, Sunday NFL Countdown, and SportsCenter. She has also hosted Unguarded with Rachel at CNN.

ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols speaks onstage at 'The New Church: Sport as Currency of American Life' during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival in Texas. Photo: Amy E. Price

Source: Getty Images

In 2016, she went back to ESPN and co-hosted the daily show The Jump. She is also a recurring guest-host on the podcast Pardon My Take and television show Pardon the Interruption.

Over the years, the sports journalist legend had bagged several prestigious honours to her name. For instance, in 2005, she was named one of Esquire's Women We Love. In addition, in 2015, she was named one of the Hollywood Reporter's 10 Most Powerful Voices in Sports Media.

Is Rachel Nichols married?

Rachel Nichols' husband is known as Max Nichols, and together the couple has twin daughters. Her husband is a music video director. The two met during their teen years.

Rachel Nichols' comment

On July 4, 2021, the New York Times revealed the journalist's statements in July 2020, indicating that her fellow black reporter Maria Taylor preferred to cover the NBA finals due to ESPN's devastating record on diversity. She was quoted saying;

I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world - she covers football, she covers basketball.

If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity - which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it – like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.

What did Rachel Nichols say?

After her debatable comments were revealed, she went ahead to issue a public apology on July 5, 2021, through her notable NBA show The Jump. The journalist Rachel Nichols NBA remarks are quoted as below.

The first thing they teach you in journalism school is don't be the story, and I don't plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic Finals.

But I also don't want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN, how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team.

What happened to Rachel Nichols?

Two months after her leaked conversion regarding her colleague, ESPN cancelled the reporters show The Jump from NBA coverage. David Roberts, ESPN's senior vice president of production, was quoted saying;

We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned. Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content.

She then joined NBC Sports shortly after and right on time for the Tokyo Olympics.

Rachel Nichols and Jimmy Butler

Just after the sports reporter was caught making unappealing comments regarding her colleague, she found herself trending again for the wrong reasons.

Recently, Twitter fueled more rumours about her and the NBA star Jimmy Butler. It is alleged that the two shared more than just an interview during the 2020 NBA Bubble in Orlando.

Twitter fans could not keep calm and took the internet by storm. Here are some of the memes on Twitter.

Rachel Nichols the actress

Rachel Nichols is an actress who shares the same name with Rachel, the ESPN reporter. The actress commenced her modelling career while attending Columbia University in New York City. She is the daughter of Jim Nichols and Alison Nichols.

Rachel Nichols' net worth continues to be on the rise as she continues thriving in her career. Determination and zeal have seen the American sports reporter reach greater heights, which her sports fans are proud of.

