Blaq Diamond girlfriends 2022: Are the talented music duo dating?

Most South Africans are familiar with the iconic Afro-pop band, comprised of Sphelele "Danya Devs" Dunywa and Ndumiso "Ndu Browns" Mdletshe. These young men have entertained the nation for over five years with their sounds and creative lyrics. However, we do not often see them accompanied by any ladies. So, are the Blaq Diamonds in a relationship? We have the real names of Blaq Diamond's girlfriends, pictures, dating history, and much more.

This iconic South African band has won multiple awards over the years, including the South African Music Award in 2020 and 2021.

Source: Twitter

Are Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa twins? Briefly.co.za has the answer and more insights into the Blaq Diamond girlfriends in 2022.

Blaq Diamond's profile and bio

Full names: Sphelele Dunywa and Ndumiso Mdletshe

Sphelele Dunywa and Ndumiso Mdletshe Nicknames: Danya Devs and Ndu Browns

Danya Devs and Ndu Browns Famous for: South African Afro-pop musical duo, Blaq Diamond

South African Afro-pop musical duo, Blaq Diamond Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Lady Smith, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa

Lady Smith, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa Date of birth: 1994

1994 Age: Both 28 in 2022

Both 28 in 2022 Current residence: Johannesburg, Gauteng

Johannesburg, Gauteng Nationality: South Africa

South Africa Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Occupation: Singers and songwriters

Singers and songwriters Net worth: $2 million in January 2022

$2 million in January 2022 Instagram: @blaqdiamond150

@blaqdiamond150 Facebook: @blaqdiamond150

@blaqdiamond150 Twitter:

How old is Ndumiso Mdletshe from Blaq Diamond? This young musician will be celebrating his 28th birthday on 8 September 2022.

Source: Facebook

Are Blaq Diamonds twins?

Although both these boys were born in 1994 in Ladysmith, KwaZulu Natal, they are, in fact, not related. The names of the musicians behind the iconic SA group, Blaq Diamond, are Sphelele Dunywa and Ndumiso Mdletshe. The pair met in high school, and, after discovering they also shared a passion for music, the two have been inseparable ever since. After high school, the young men moved to Johannesburg and started their Afro-pop band, releasing their first hit in 2017 titled "Ibahnoyi." This successful single earned them a record deal with Ambitouz Entertainment, and their sound has since become recognised both locally and internationally.

Who is Blaq Diamond dating?

It is no surprise that these dashing young lads are highly sought after, but are either of them still available? Do they already have wives and children? Let us delve into the romantic lives of Ndu Browns and Danya Devs to find out more.

Cyan Boujee was rumoured to be one of Blaq Diamond's girlfriends in 2021.

Source: Facebook

Who is Ndumiso Mdletshe's wife?

Ndu Browns has been consistently private about his personal life, and most reports suggest that the young star is currently single. In September 2021, however, he was rumored to be dating the influencer Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma.

However, if the two were a pair, we doubt that is still the case after Cyan posted a video of the "couple" on Instagram to show her affections for Ndu on his birthday, and he completely ignored her.

Mdletshe is also known for his attempt to find love in Jozi when he went live on Instagram and requested that all the local ladies DM him their contact details.

Who is Danya Devs' girlfriend?

Is Danya Devs dating Sbahle? Although they are often seen together, Sbahle Cele Chiliza is not in a relationship with Sphelele. She was, however, the first artist to officially sign with Blaq Diamond's label, Umuthi Records, in 2020.

No one has yet to claim the title of Sphelele Dunywa's wife, but he is rumoured to have been dating the dancer and musician Kamo Mhela since last year. However, the pair have not made their alleged relationship official, as Danya prefers to keep his personal life private. We are uncertain of the existence of Sphelele Dunywa's child as he has not openly claimed to be the father.

How old is Danya Devs? This December baby is the same age as his partner in crime in 2022 (28).

Source: Facebook

After much digging, it seems that we are still unable to officially provide you with the names of the current Blaq Diamond girlfriends. Ndu Browns and Danya Devs are notoriously private people and have not confirmed their relationship statuses. It appears, however, that Sphelele Dunywa is romantically connected with Kamo Mhela, and Ndumiso Mdletshe was or is possibly still dating Cyan Boujee.

