Who is Gekyume Onfroy? Age, father, mother, full name, profiles, net worth

Who is Gekyume Onfroy? He is the son of XXXTentacion, the Late American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Onfroy was born seven months after the death of his father in 2018. Since he was born, he has earned immense popularity due to his father’s fame in music.

Gekyume born was born on 26 January 2019. Photo: @jenesisgiselle

Source: Instagram

Gekyume Onfroy’s birth was revealed to the public by his grandmother Cleopatra Bernard on her Instagram account. His father, XXXTentacion, was the one who chose his name before he died. So, what else is known about him? Find all the details here, including his age, full name, and net worth in his bio.

Gekyume Onfroy's profile summary

Full name : Gekyume Onfroy

: Gekyume Onfroy Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 26 January 2019

: 26 January 2019 Age : 3 years (as of 2022)

: 3 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Florida, United States

: Florida, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 2’ 7’’

: 2’ 7’’ Height in centimetres : 79

: 79 Weight in pounds : 29

: 29 Weight in kilograms : 13

: 13 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : dark brown

: dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Father : The late XXXTentacion

: The late XXXTentacion Mother : Jenesis Sanchez

: Jenesis Sanchez Profession : Family member

: Family member Net worth: $2 million

Gekyume Onfroy’s biography

When was Gekyume born? He was born on 26 January 2019 in Florida, United States of America. He is an American national and comes from a Christian family.

Gekyume Onfroy's parents are the late XXXTentacion (father), whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, and Jenesis Sanchez (mother). His father was an American rapper, singer, and songwriter, while his mother is a family member.

Sadly, his father is deceased. He was robbed and shot dead in Deerfield Beach, Florida. XXXTentacion's girlfriend was barely two months pregnant when her partner was killed on 18 June 2018.

What is Gekyume's full name?

Gekyume Onfroy's full name is Gekyume Onfroy.

How old is Gekyume now?

XXXTentacion's son is 3 years old. Photo: @jenesisgiselle

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, Gekyume Onfroy's age is 3 years old, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. XXXTentacion and her son share the same zodiac sign, which is Aquarius.

When is Gekyume Onfroy’s birthday?

He celebrates his birthday on 26 January each year.

How did Gekyume Onfroy get famous?

He is widely known for being the first and only son of the American rapper Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, also famously known as XXXTentacion.

Who are XXXTentacion's parents?

The American rapper was born on 23 January 1998 in Plantation, Florida, United States of America. His father's name is Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, and his mother is Cleopatra Eretha Dreena Bernard. Both his parents are of Jamaican roots. Jahseh has two siblings, a young brother named Aiden and an older sister named Arianna.

XXXTentacion's father was confined for much of his upbringing. His mother took care of him.

Does XXXTentacion have a son? Yes, he has a child together with his girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez. XXXTentacion's son's name is Gekyume Onfroy. He was born seven months after his father's demise.

How did XXXTentacion get famous?

He is an American rapper and songwriter who became famous for his hit songs such as Look at Me, Sad, and Jocelyn Flores. He had also released an album titled 17, which made him more famous internationally.

Overall, his album 17 was a big hit in the United States and European countries. It ranked second on the US Billboard 200 chart as well as in numerous European countries' music charts.

How much is Gekyume Onfroy's net worth?

XXXTentacion's son is the first and only son of the late American rapper Jahseh. Photo: @jenesisgiselle

Source: Instagram

According to Idol Networth, his net worth is alleged to be $2 million as of 2022. His total earnings are attributed to the inheritance of his late father.

How tall is Gekyume Onfroy?

The toddler stands at a height of 2 feet 7 inches (79 centimetres) tall. Also, he weighs around 29 pounds (13 kilograms). In addition, he has dark brown hair and eyes.

Gekyume Onfroy is the first and only son of the late American rapper Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, famously recognized as XXXTentacion. He was born seven months after XXXTentacion's death. Since he was born, the child has earned much attention because of his father's fame in the music industry.

