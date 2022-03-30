Courtney Henggeler is a seasoned American actress famous for her role as Amanda LaRusso on the Cobra Kai comedy-drama series on Netflix. Fans of The Big Bang Theory sitcom on CBS will remember her as Missy Cooper, the older version of Sheldon Cooper's twin sister. This article looks at lesser-known facts about the Hollywood actress.

Courtney's passion for acting started from a young age, and her dream came true in the early 2000s when she made her acting career debut. She remained dedicated and starred in numerous films and TV shows until she landed her major role on Netflix's Cobra Kai series in 2018. Keep reading Courtney Henggeler's biography for more on her personal life and rise in Hollywood.

Courtney Henggeler's profile summary and bio

Full name: Courtney Healy Henggeler

Courtney Healy Henggeler Date of birth: 11th December 1978

11th December 1978 Age: 43 years in 2022

43 years in 2022 Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Philipsburg, New Jersey, United States

Philipsburg, New Jersey, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Swiss

Swiss Courtney Henggeler's height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m)

5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Ross Khon (Married 2015)

Ross Khon (Married 2015) Children: Two, Oscar Noah and Georgie Healy

Two, Oscar Noah and Georgie Healy Education: Seaford High School

Seaford High School Occupation: Actress, model

Actress, model Years active: 2003 to date

2003 to date Instagram: @courtneyhenggeler

@courtneyhenggeler Twitter: @HenggelerCourt

Courtney Henggeler's age and early life

How old is Courtney Henggeler? The Big Bang Theory actress was born on 11th December 1978 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, United States and is 43 years old in 2022. She spent her early childhood in Pennsylvania and later relocated to Seaford in New York.

Who is Courtney Henggeler's husband?

The Cobra Kai actress is a happily married woman and dotting mother. She tied the knot with actor Ross Khon in October 2015, and they are blessed with two gorgeous kids. Courtney Henggeler's children are first-born son Oscar Noah (born January 2017) and daughter Georgie Healy (born March 2019).

Courtney Henggeler's acting career

The seasoned actress made her acting debut in 2003 as the lead character in the horror B-film, The Bog Creatures. After making appearances in several projects, her groundbreaking role came in 2018 when she was cast to star in Cobra Kai comedy-drama on Netflix as Amanda LaRusso.

Other Courtney Henggeler movies and TV shows include:

Pilgrim (2019) as Anna

(2019) as Anna Fuller House (2018) as Renee in one episode

(2018) as Renee in one episode Jane the Virgin (2018) as Satchet in one episode

(2018) as Satchet in one episode Nobody's Fool (2018) as Hillary

(2018) as Hillary Jane the Virgin (2018) as Satchet

(2018) as Satchet Feed (2017) as Kate

(2017) as Kate Henry Danger (2016) as Gwen

(2016) as Gwen Faking It (2014) as Robin Booker in two episodes

(2014) as Robin Booker in two episodes Mom (2013 to 2015) as Claudia in five episodes

(2013 to 2015) as Claudia in five episodes Kristin's Christmas Past (2013) as Sophia

(2013) as Sophia Melissa & Joey (2011) as Bianca on The Mel World episode

(2011) as Bianca on The Mel World episode Working Class (2011) as Rachel in three episodes

(2011) as Rachel in three episodes Friends with Benefits (2011) as Flight Attendant

(2011) as Flight Attendant Peas in a Pod (2010) as Julie

(2010) as Julie Roommates (2009) as Anna

(2009) as Anna NCIS (2009) as Scorpio on Reunion episode

(2009) as Scorpio on Reunion episode Two Dollar Beer (2009) as Molly

(2009) as Molly Roommates (2009) as Anna on The Trash ‘N Treasures episode

(2009) as Anna on The Trash ‘N Treasures episode The Big Bang Theory (2008, 2013, and 2018) as Missy Cooper in three episodes

(2008, 2013, and 2018) as Missy Cooper in three episodes Criminal Minds (2008) as Jenna on The Crossing episode

(2008) as Jenna on The Crossing episode Courtney Henggeler's House series (2005) as Server on the DNR episode

Courtney Henggeler's net worth

The actress has been doing well in Hollywood since the early 2000s, and her latest breakout role on Netflix's Cobra Kai series is a major booster. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth in 2022 is estimated at $1 million.

Courtney Henggeler's Instagram

The Big Bang Theory actress is active on social media. Her Instagram account, @courtneyhenggeler, has over 413 thousand followers, while her Twitter, @HenggelerCourt, has more than 33 thousand followers.

Where is Courtney Henggeler from?

The Friends with Benefits actress is a native of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, United States. She has Swiss roots.

Does Sheldon Cooper have a twin sister?

Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory has a fraternal younger twin sister called Missy Cooper. The younger version is played by actress Raegan Revord while the older version is played by actress Courtney Henggeler. Each of the characters does not have twins in real life.

Where did Courtney Henggeler go to high school?

She went to Seaford High School in Seaford, New York, on the South Shore of Long Island. She graduated in 1997 and later joined SUNY Fredonia but did not complete her studies as she preferred going to acting lessons.

Courtney Henggeler is one of Hollywood's talented actresses with a great sense of humour. She is also a family-oriented person and has proven multiple times to be a great mother and wife. Courtney's life and career are a great source of inspiration for people to follow their passion knowing that one day they will have their big breakout.

