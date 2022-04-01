Who is Juana Ahumada? Age, children, husband, height, career, profiles, worth
You may already know Pedro Rivera, the famous Mexican actor and composer. What about his latest wife, Juana Ahumada, though? Much less is known about his fresh-faced new partner. Although she prefers to keep her life private, this is all we could find about her.
Although she makes the odd public appearance with her husband, she generally prefers to stay out of the limelight. By all accounts, the new wife of the famous Mexican actor and musician goes to great lengths to keep aspects of her life private.
Profile summary
- Full name: Juana Ahumada
- Nickname: Juana (no known nickname)
- Date of birth: 7 August 1980
- Age: 41 years old
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Birthplace: Mexico
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religious beliefs: Christian
- Current residence: USA (rumoured)
- Current nationality: American/Mexican
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Pedro Rivera
- Ethnicity: Mexican descent
- Gender: Female
- Weight: 55 kgs/121 lbs (estimated)
- Height: (estimated)
- Hair colour: Mahogany/dark brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Profession: Previous personal assistant to Pedro Rivera
Juana Ahumada's age
Most sources state that the wife of the Mexican star is currently 41 years old, with her birthdate being 7 August 1980. This birthdate makes her a Leo concerning the Zodiac sign.
Juana Ahumada's height
There is much less information on her physical stats, but it is believed that she stands at 155 cm, or 5 ft.
Juana Ahumada's weight
Juana’s weight is another factor that has yet to be confirmed, but sources estimated it to be at around 55 kgs or 121 lbs. By all accounts, she is of more diminutive stature.
Juana Ahumada's profiles
As mentioned earlier, the Mexcian star’s wife is immensely private with her life and does not have any social media accounts. However, her famous husband Pedro Rivera has an Instagram account, @pedroriveramusic. He has 377k followers on the platform. Instagram seems to be the only official social media account for the star.
Juana Ahumada's YouTube
Considering that Juana does not have social media accounts, it may be no surprise that she does not have her own YouTube channel or feature on any specific videos. She values her privacy above everything else.
Juana Ahumada’s net worth
Before marrying Pedro, she worked as his assistant for eight years. They married in 2019, and we can assume that she has since had an increase in her net worth. Although unconfirmed by both parties, it is estimated that her net worth is around $400,000-$500,000.
Juana Ahumada's children
You may ask, ‘did Pedro Rivera have a baby with Juana Ahumada?’ Unfortunately, the answer is no; they did not have children together during their three-year marriage. However, she is the stepmother of his six other children from a previous marriage.
Although we do not have all the details on her life, we can safely assume that she is happily married to the Mexcian superstar based on when they are seen together on the odd occasion. They seem to be happy and healthy.
