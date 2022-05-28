Who is Lori McCommas? Age, children, husband, ethnicity, height, profiles, worth

Who was Terrence Howard's first wife? Lori McCommas is the ex-wife of the famous actor, record producer, and singer-songwriter Terrence Howard. McCommas and Terrence were married twice and are parents to three children.

Lori Howard and Terrence Howard during 2005 Sundance Film Festival - "Hustle and Flow" Premiere After Party at Premiere Lounge in Park City, Utah, United States. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Howard's first wife was Lori McCommas, who knew Terrence before he became a household name. Here is everything there is to know about McCommas, including her origin, age, children, husband, ethnicity, height, and current net worth.

Lori Mccommas’ profile summary

Full name Lori McCommas Gender Female Date of birth 22 June 1969 Place of birth New York City Age 52 years in 2022 Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Jewish Schools attended Henderson High School, Pratt Institute Height 5 feet, 4 inches (163 cm) Weight 58 kilograms Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Divorced Children 3 Occupation Housewife Famous as Terrence Howard’s first wife Net worth $2 million

Lori McCommas’ age

Born 22nd June 1969, Lori McCommas celebrated 52 years of age in 2022. She is Jewish and grew up following Jehovah’s Witnesses' denomination. She attended Henderson High School before joining Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York.

Lori McCommas’ spouse and children

McCommas and Terrence started dating while at the Pratt Institute. The couple married, for the first time on 28th June 1989 and divorced on 19 March 2003. Their children are Aubrey (1993), Hunter (1995), and Heaven (1997).

Besides alcoholism, it was revealed that Howard domestically abused his ex-wife. To reconcile with his former wife, he bought a house near Lori in Pennsylvania. Lori and Terrence remarried on 25th May 2005 but divorced again on 15th July 2008 after being together for only 6 months.

Lori McCommas (previously Lori Howard) and Terrence Howard in 2005. Photo: Randy Runner, Joe Schildhorn (Modified by author)

Howard dated supermodel Naomi Campbell before marrying Michelle Ghent in May 2010. Terrence and Ghent separated in 2011 and officially divorced in 2013. Terrence married Miranda Pak in 2013 but split in 2015. They re-engaged in 2018 and have not yet wedded.

Lori McCommas’ Instagram

Even though Lori McCommas’ pictures are widely shared online, there is no information about her whereabouts after her divorce from the star. She enjoys a quiet life away from the public, and there is no verified social media account in her name.

Lori McCommas’ net worth

According to tabloids, she is worth approximately $2 million, having received huge compensation after divorcing the Empire star. Much of the actor’s salary, which was approximately $1.3 million in 2013, went to Lori, who is a housewife.

Terrence Howard's worth is approximately $5 million. This is little considering his successful career, but he had financial challenges after his divorces.

Lori McCommas (previously Lori Howard) may not have had a successful career, but she made a name for herself when she married actor Terrence Howard. She enjoys her life out of the spotlight while raising her children, Aubrey, Hunter and Heaven.

