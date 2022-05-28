Morgan MacGregor is the current wife of the vigilante serial killer on the Dexter show, Michael Hall. The two quietly wedded in February 2016 at the City Hall in New York City, about four years after making their first public appearance at the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards.

US actor Michael C. Hall (L) and wife Morgan McGregor attend the premiere of "Dexter: New Blood" at Alice Tully Hall on November 1, 2021 in New York. Photo: Bryan R. Smith

Morgan MacGregor is a book reviewer and novelist. Although she is married to a celebrated actor, she keeps her personal life private. Below are interesting details about her, including her age, spouse, children, movies, tattoos, and wealth.

Morgan MacGregor’s profile summary

Full name Morgan MacGregor Date of birth 1987 Place of birth Whitby, Ontario, Canada Age 35 years of age from 2022 Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Schools attended Concordia University Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55 kilograms) Body measurements 34-26-35 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Spouse Michael C Hall Occupation Book critic, writer, and editor Famous for Being Michael C. Hall's third wife Net worth $2 million

Morgan MacGregor’s age

MacGregor, hailing from a non-celebrity background, was born in Whitby, Durham Region’s headquarters. How old is Morgan McGregor? Her exact date of birth and month is unknown but reports suggest she will be turning 35 years during her 2022 birthday.

The writer went to a local high school and matriculated in 2005. She went to Concordia University where she obtained Bachelor's degree in Communication in 2009. Details of her family and early life are not in the public domain.

What does Morgan MacGregor do for a living?

MacGregor has been writing dark and mystery fiction stories since childhood. She is an Associate Editor at the Los Angeles Review of Books and plans to open a bookshop named Dead or Alive.

Morgan MacGregor’s books

Michael C. Hall's wife is not an actress, so there are no movies in which Morgan MacGregor has appeared. She has reviewed several books, including:

The Search

The Shelter Cycle by Peter Rock

Magnificence

The Lola Quartet by Emily St. John Mandel

Woke Up Lonely by Fiona Maazel

The Blazing World Birds of a Lesser Paradise

Who is Michael C. Hall's wife?

Dexter Morgan is now married to his third wife, Morgan MacGregor and they wedded in 2016. Michael's first wife was actress Amy Spanger, whom he married in 2002. However, they separated in 2005 and officially parted ways the next year. Michael C. Hall eloped with Jennifer Carpenter in California on 2008 New Year’s Eve. Like the first marriage, it ended in a divorce filed by Jennifer in December 2010.

Morgan MacGregor’s children

The couple keeps their private lives away from the spotlight. Their low-key wedding took place at New York's City Hall. As of 2022, reports suggest the couple does not have any children.

US actor Michael C. Hall (L) and wife Morgan McGregor attend the premiere of "Dexter: New Blood" at Alice Tully Hall on November 1, 2021 in New York. Photo: Bryan R. Smith / AFP

Morgan MacGregor's tattoos

Morgan has inked her body with a beautiful tattoo of a picket fence on her shoulder. She has several other symbolic tattoos on her left arm's wrist, elbows, neck, and back among other parts of her body.

Morgan MacGregor’s net worth

Morgan, who is worth over $2 million, enjoys a luxurious celebrity lifestyle. Most of her income is from her writing and editing works. Michael and Morgan bought a $4.3 million, 2-bedroom apartment in Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Morgan MacGregor is a celebrity wife who has managed to keep her personal life away from the media. According to tabloids, she and her husband Michael Hall do not have any children. Morgan focuses on her writing journey and her husband on his lucrative acting career.

