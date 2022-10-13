Who is Liver King's wife? Everything to know about the Liver Queen

Liver King is a famous social media star, entrepreneur and bodybuilder. However, most people know him for his unconventional lifestyle and how much he advocates for the nine tenets of ancestral living. Others know him for eating raw liver and lifting massive amounts of weight. His family heavily supports his lifestyle, hence the need to unpack details about Liver King's wife, Barbara Johnson.

Liver King's wife, Barbara Johnson. Photo: @theliverqueen (modified by author)

Besides doing what most people consider despicable acts prohibited under international human rights agreements, Liver King enjoys a blissful marital life. Liver King's wife is Liver Queen. Her association with her husband often leaves people asking whether she willingly follows his diet and works out as hard as her husband.

Full name Barbara Johnson Nickname Liver Queen Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Occupation Entrepreneur, dentist Marital status Married Spouse Brian Johnson (Liver King) Children 2 (Stryker Johnson and Rad Johnson) Social media Instagram

Who is the Liver Queen?

Liver Queen's real name is Barbara Johnson. She has not disclosed any details about her family background and upbringing.

Liver Queen's age

Barbara's age is still subject to speculation. Nonetheless, judging by the fact that she met her husband eighteen years ago and was in her dental practice, she could be in her forties, especially since her husband is forty-five years old.

Liver Queen's family

Had she not associated herself with Brian Johnson, better known as Liver King, we would not be deciphering details about her life. She plays an integral part in the bodybuilder's family. Liver Queen met her husband, Liver King in 2004. He dropped out of medical school after making enough money while working for a pharmaceutical company.

Brian often spent the money he used to make from the company on expensive outdoor activities like snowboarding. Barbara and Brian met while snowboarding.

Does Liver King have a family?

Unfortunately, it is unclear whether the two lovebirds are officially married. Nonetheless, Liver Queen wished her husband a happy anniversary in August. It insinuates that they are committed to living as husband and wife.

Liver Queen's children

Liver Queen and Liver King have been married for close to two decades. In these years, they welcomed two children. Their eldest, Stryker Johnson, was born in 2007, while their youngest, Rad Johnson, was born in 2009. The two are popularly known as the Savage Liver Boys.

Liver Queen and her children follow Liver King's diet. They often make cameos on his videos, in most cases, working out, eating various animal organs and lifting weights.

When Queen Liver's children were young, they were in and out of the hospital because they suffered from allergies. As a result, Liver King suggested they implement the suggestions in Sally Fallon‘s book, Nourishing Traditions: The Cookbook.

The family cut off processed foods, liquid calories and seed oils. They started eating whole foods, specifically raw liver and bone marrow. The lifestyle change significantly improved the two boys' health, and Liver King's family opted to make it permanent.

How tall is the Liver Queen?

Liver Queen, Barbara's height is relatively tall. She is slightly shorter than her husband, Liver King, who is 5'7" tall.

Does liver Queen have Instagram?

Yes, she does. She has an Instagram account and has a following of over 72,400 people as of 17 October. She shares snippets of her adventurous life on the platform.

What does Liver King do for a living?

Barbara Johnson was a dentist before she met her husband. Photo: @theliverqueen (modified by author)

Liver Queen came to the limelight for being Liver King's wife. Therefore, most people assume she is also an influencer. That is not the case, although she graciously supports her husband, a social media content creator and influencer.

Before she met her husband, Liver Queen was a dentist. She and her husband opened a dental practice together, although details about the practice have not been made public. Years later, Liver King moved from the dental practice and started selling nutrition supplements supporting the nine tenets of ancestral lifestyle.

Liver Queen's net worth

Liver King and Liver Queen run the company, Ancestral Supplements, which fetches over $100 million annually. The company's proceeds have significantly contributed to Liver Queen's net worth. However, it is unclear how much she is worth.

Does Queen Liver follow King Liver's diet?

Yes, she does. She eats the same diet as her husband. The diet earned her the nickname, Queen Liver. Their two children also follow the same diet.

These details about Liver Queen bring you up to speed about the bodybuilder and entrepreneur's wife. She is proud of his ventures and supports him.

