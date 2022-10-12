Liver King's net worth in 2022: What are his sources of income?

Liver King would easily pass for not being ordinary, mainly because he is obsessed with eating raw liver. He is also famous for lifting incredible amounts of weights and leading a significantly different lifestyle. His physical appearance is a testament to his focus on bodybuilding.

Liver King runs social media accounts with 1.7 million (17 October 2022) followers and proudly shares this lifestyle content. He often uploads videos of himself working out and what he eats. His numbers on social media have been skyrocketing in the past year, and so is his bank account balance. These details about Liver King's net worth and finances decipher how he makes his riches.

Liver King's profile summary and bio

Full name Brian Johnson Nickname Liver King Gender Male Year of birth 1977 Age 45 years (As of 2022) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Straight Height in cm 170 Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kg 86 Weight in pounds 190 Eye colour Grey Hair colour Brown Occupation Bodybuilder, digital content creator, entrepreneur Education Texas Tech University Net worth $1 million Marital status Married Spouse Barbara (Liver Queen) Children Two (Rad and Stryker) Instagram TikTok YouTube Website

Liver King's real name

His real name is Brian Johnson. He was born and raised in Texas, USA, so he is an American national.

Liver King's age

He will be turning or already turned forty-five years old in 2022. He was born in 1977, although information about his exact date of birth is not publicly available.

Education

Brian Johnson had a sad childhood, especially since his father died when he was young and his friends in school bullied him. As a result, he started hitting the gym and eventually transformed his physical appearance. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in Chemistry.

Early career

Weightlifting boosted Liver King's self-esteem. Photo: @Reyna Reyna (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Weightlifting boosted Brian Johnson's self-esteem. It even got better when his classmate referred to him as Mark Wahlberg. The comment fueled his determination to lift weights and work on his body further. He wished to make it a career, even though that was not how his future panned out.

He made the significant milestone of joining medical school. Unfortunately, he dropped out before orientation was over. Brian also worked at a pharmaceutical company.

Liver King's wife

Brian met his wife, Barbara, in 2004 while snowboarding. Brian and Barbara started a successful dental practice, although they diversified their niche later and began selling nutritional supplements. The supplements supported Liver King's Ancestral Lifestyle.

Liver King's children

Brian and Barbra have two sons, often referred to as the Savage Liver Boys. They have made appearances on their father's social media platforms. Their childhood influenced their father's lifestyle.

Growing up, Liver King's children were in and out of hospital battling illnesses and allergies. Their father opted to embrace healthy living by significantly changing their lives. Currently, the family lives by nine ancestral tenets: eat, sleep, move, shield, connect, sun, cold, fight and bond.

How much does Liver King weigh?

According to reports in 2022, he weighs 86 kg and is 190 cm tall. He is famous for advocating the consumption of raw meat.

How did Liver King make his money?

Brian earns an income by being a social media content creator, entrepreneur and bodybuilder. His career has skyrocketed in the past few years and earned him more than fame.

How much does Liver King make?

His annual income is approximately $250,0000, and his net worth is ballooning by the day. On 4 September 2022 he posted a video of the family in a private jet, eating organs. On various occasions, the bodybuilder is seen pulling his Super Duty F-450 Platinum Ford truck. In 2022, the truck is worth about $50,410.

How much is Liver King's worth?

His net worth is $1 million. Brian Johnson and his family live a luxurious lifestyle, thanks to his careers and multiple income streams. On 11 September 2022, his wife, Barbara posted a video celebrating their son's 16th birthday. In the video the two boys are seen in two Lamborghinis.

What does Liver King do for a living?

Brian Johnson makes his money from social media. He is one of the most popular social media influencers. He has been smart enough to monetize his numbers on these social media platforms. He also attracts new users by sharing his diet and workouts. Liver King's businesses bring in most of his income from his Ancestral Dietary supplements brand.

As a bodybuilder, he earns revenue from the fitness industry, such as sponsorship deals and brand endorsements which he promotes on his socials.

It is interesting to note that Liver King's net worth has multiplied over the years. His annual salary in 2022 is the equivalent of his net worth in 2018. His audience finds his approach interesting even though some do not subscribe to it.

