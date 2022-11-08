What does Kate Connelly do for a living? Full biography and facts

Kate Connelly is an American television host and former model. She is widely known as the ex-wife of Bobby Flay, an American celebrity chef, restaurateur, and reality TV personality. Keep reading for more fascinating facts on Bobby Flay's second wife.

The relationship between Kate and Bobby Flay gave her international fame, and even though they separated, fans still want to know her whereabouts. What has she been doing since she separated from the celebrity chef?

Kate Connelly's profile summary & bio

Full name Kate Connelly Date of birth 21st March 1964 Age 58 years of age (2022) Place of birth Minneapolis, Minnesota Zodiac sign Aries Nationality American Height 5 feet 5 inches (approx) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Celebrity chef Bobby Flay Children Sophie Flay and Jonathan Hobbies Cooking, music Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Brown Profession Television host, model Net worth $2.3 million

Who is Kate Connelly Bobby Flay's ex-wife?

Kate Connelly is an American television host and former model. She gained fame after tying the knot with her now ex-husband, celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay.

Kate Connelly's age

Connelly (aged 58 in 2022) was born on 21st January 1966 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches in height with Hazel eyes and brown hair.

Kate Connelly's spouse

Kate has lived a private life ever since divorcing celebrity chef Bobby Flay. The former couple tied the knot in 1995 but separated a few years later in 1998. According to various sources, Kate is not dating. Bobby Flay went on to marry the Law and Order: SVU actress Stephanie March for ten years before they separated.

Kate Connelly's children

The former model is a mother of two children. Her firstborn is son Jonathan who was born before she married Bobby Flay. Kate's second-born is Los Angeles-based journalist Sophie Flay, born on 16th April 1996. Sophie's father is celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

Sophie Flay with her father, chef and restaurateur Bobby. Photo: Paul Morigi

Kate Connelly's education

Sophie Flay's mother completed her high school at a Minneapolis school. She later earned a journalism degree from Massachusetts College.

What does Kate Connelly do for a living?

Bobby Flay's ex-wife started modelling at a young age. She also performed at theatres before becoming a co-host on the cooking TV show Robin Leach Talking Food, which was broadcast on Television Food Network. She was previously cast in the movie Blaze, in which she starred alongside the famous actor Chris Hemsworth.

Kate Connelly's net worth

The television host has an estimated net worth of $2.3 million in 2022. Kate Connelly's career as a TV presenter is her main source of income.

Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay is a renowned American celebrity chef and television host. He owns several restaurants across the United States and has been working with Food Network since 1995. Here are a few intriguing facts about him.

What is Bobby Flay's real name?

The celebrity chef's real name is Robert William Flay. He was born on 10th December 1964 in New York City, United States and is 57 years old in 2022.

What is Bobby Flay's net worth?

The restaurateur has an estimated net worth of $60 million in 2022. He is one of the richest chefs in the world.

Is Bobby Flay in a relationship?

In 2022, Chef Bobby is dating Christina Perez, a former model and now a fashion writer. She has also worked as a TV host on various shows, including What the Fashion and Glamour's Tricks of the Trends. Bobby previously dated Canadian-American actress Helene Yorke from 2016 to 2019.

Is Sophie Bobby Flay's biological daughter?

Yes. Sophie is Bobby Flay's daughter from his second marriage to television host Kate Connelly. Sophie is the chef's only child. He did not have any children from his marriages to Debra Ponsek (1991 to 1993) and Stephanie March (2005 to 2015).

Sophie is close to her father, chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay. Photo: Matthew Eisman

What does Sophie Flay do for a living?

Kate Connelly's daughter is a community journalist job for Los Angeles-based ABC7. She landed the job shortly after graduating with a Broadcast and Digital Media degree from the University of Southern California. She previously appeared in several television shows alongside her father.

Kate Connelly decided to retrieve from the limelight after the end of her marriage to Bobby Flay. They have been great co-parents to their only child, Sophie, who is already doing well professionally.

