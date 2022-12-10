Jesse Buss biography: age, family, education, career, profiles, net worth

Jesse Buss is a popular businessman, co-proprietor, and celebrity family member. He is also popular as one of the kids of the late Jerry Buss. His father was a famous American businessman, philanthropist, investor, and chemist. Jesse is also the supervisor of the Los Angeles Lakers. Here is a glimpse of his life.

Jesse Buss's net worth is estimated to be $399.3 million. This is from his career as the supervisor of the Los Angeles Lakers. He also received part of his father's wealth after Jerry passed away on December 18, 2013.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jesse Buss Date of birth 1988 Age 34 years Nationality American Gender Male Occupation Businessman, investor, supervisor of the Los Angeles Lakers Father Sarah Jordan Mother Karen Demel Girlfriend Sarah Jordan Children Two Net worth $399.3 million Instagram @jessebusslal

Who is Jesse Buss?

The young businessman was born in 1988. However, his exact date of birth is not disclosed to the public. Jesse Buss's age is believed to be 34 years as of 2022. His father was Jerry Buss, a famous American businessman, philanthropist, investor, and chemist.

His mother was Karen Demel. He was raised alongside his biological elder brother Joey Buss, who was born in 1985 and is three years older. Jesse Buss's height is 1.6 meters.

Jesse Buss's education

Jesse attended his elementary and high school education in one of the prestigious schools in the US.

Jesse Buss's career

The young businessman is currently the right-hand manager of the great Los Angeles Lakers. The company was founded by his late father, Jerry Buss, who passed away on February 18, 2013. Jesse has also invested in various companies over the years. He recently sold a property in Brentford chateau for $10.7 million after purchasing it for $9.75 million.

Is Jesse Buss married?

The investor lives with his long-time girlfriend, Sarah Jordan, in Los Angeles. People can only wait if the lovebirds will wed soon and Sarah Jordan becomes Jesse Buss's wife. Jesse Buss's children are Jaden Noah Buss, born on February 22, 2016, and Ashton Hatten Buss, born on April 10, 2020.

Before dating his now-girlfriend, Jesse was in a relationship with Jordanna Younger, and together they share his firstborn son Jaden Noah Buss. His second child is with his current girlfriend, Sarah Jordan.

Who is Joey Buss?

Joey is Jesse's elder brother, born in 1985. However, Jesse has four other half-siblings from his father's previous relationship with JoAnn Mueller.

Who was Jerry Buss?

Jerry was a famous American businessman, investor, philanthropist, and chemist. Before his death on February 18, 2013, he was the principal Los Angeles Lakers owner. During the 1980s, the team won 10 league championships that saw Jerry inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor.

Jerry died at the age of 80 years as a result of health complications. He is believed to have succumbed to kidney failure. In 2012, he was hospitalized for months with an undisclosed intestinal problem.

How much did Buss buy the Lakers for?

The late Jerry Buss purchased the team with the Los Angeles Kings hockey and The Forum for a combined $67.5 million in 1979 from Jack Kent Cooke.

Does the Bus family still own the Lakers?

Yes, the Los Angeles Lakers are still owned by the Buss Family Trust, with Jeanie Buss, as the controlling owner. The other co-owners are Philip Anschutz, Edward P. Roski, and Patrick Soon-Shiong, minority owners. At his death, all his six children worked in the Lakers organization.

Jesse Buss continues to follow in his late father's footsteps in business and investments. Together with his siblings, they continue to spearhead the great Los Angeles Lakers team to greater heights and success.

