Who is Brad Peltz? Age, family, height, education, hockey team, net worth

Brad Peltz is a former American ice hockey player and sports personality. He is known for being one of the siblings of film actors Nicola Peltz and Will Peltz. His father, Nelson Peltz, is the CEO of the US-based company Wendy.

Through his sporting vocation, he has accrued much wealth and is currently focusing on his company, Mymo. Here is a glimpse of his exciting biography.

Profile summary

Full name Bradley G Peltz Date of birth October 2nd, 1989 Age 33 years as of 2022 Birthplace Mount Kisco, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Gender Male Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Educational qualification Graduate University Yale University Profession Ice hockey player, entrepreneur and social media influencer Father Nelson Peltz Mother Claudia Peltz Height 6 feet, 1.83m Weight 83kg Eye colour Hazel green Hair colour Dark brown Instagram @bradleygpeltz Net worth $2-3 million

Biography

Brad was born into a business family. He was an ice hockey player and entrepreneur from Mount Kisco, New York. Bradley practices Christianity and is a Libra. He has shown a great deal of interest in sports. Despite coming from a well-known family, he has created a name for himself as a sportsman.

Brad Peltz's age

He was born on October 2nd 1989. As of 2022, he is 33 old. Brad was born in Mount Kisco, New York, United States. As per his date of birth, Brad's zodiac sign is Libra. He was born and raised by his parents alongside his siblings.

Brad Peltz's education

The former ice hockey player earned his graduate degree from Avon Old Farms High School. He later graduated from Yale University with honours. Yale University stands out as a top-tier American institution of higher learning.

Brad has so far managed to complete his high school education, obtained an elementary school graduate certificate, and a bachelor's degree from an academic institution. Also, Brad was actively involved in extra curriculum activities during high school. He participated in varsity hockey for four years in high school.

Brad Peltz's hockey

At 23 years, Brad began his sporting career after the Binghamton Senators signed a two-way AHL/ECHL contract with him. Before his debut in the sports world, he played varsity hockey in high school, where he was the team's captain. He was in charge of the 2008/2009 varsity school team.

At Avon Old Farm High School, he won several awards and accolades. He won the Yale Book Award, Earnest and Persistent Award, and the Order of Old Farms Award.

In the EJHL, he won 34 points in 45 games for the Jr.Bruins in 2009/2010 and scored 19 goals. During his years at EJHL, he was selected by Ottawa Senators in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He played NCAA college hockey with the Yale Bulldogs men's ice hockey.

In the ECHL, Brad played in about 13 games during one professional season. His position was Winger. He has, however, retired from active sports. He focuses on his company, Mymo.

Family

The entrepreneur was born and raised in a financially stable family. His father's name is Nelson Peltz. He is a famous American billionaire who owns a company known as Wendy's. His mother's name is Claudia Peltz, a former American fashion model.

His siblings include Will, Matthew, Zachary, Gregory, Diesel, Nicola and Britanny Peltz. Nicola Peltz is married to Brooklyn Beckham. Matthew Peltz is the non-executive Vice Chairman and a director of Wendy's.

Brad Peltz's net worth

In 2022, his net worth is estimated at $2-3 million. Brad has accumulated a bulk of wealth from his ice hockey career. He is renowned for his prowess in this field and has stood out among several ice hockey players.

Brad made his professional ice hockey debut in 2012 and has previously played for the Trenton Titans, Elmira Jackals, ECHL, and Ottawa Senators. Brad also accumulates wealth from his company, Mymo. He lives a lavish lifestyle with the earnings he has made throughout his career.

Brad Peltz's illness

From the outward appearance, it may seem like all is well with Brad, However, this is not the case as he is reported to be suffering from a chronic disease. Details of his condition have not been revealed to the public.

According to his LinkedIn account, he is a patient with a chronic condition. After spending so much time in the hospital, Peltz identified a niche in the medical sector. As a result, he founded Mymo, which improves the patient-doctor experience through an automated medical appointment system.

Brad Peltz's height

Brad is relatively tall and stands at 1.83m with an estimated weight of 83kg. He manages to keep fit by working out and eating healthy. His body measurements are 34-25-33 inches.

Brad Peltz's social media

As of 14 December 2022, Brad Peltz's Instagram has reached 37,700 followers. His account is private. A verified Facebook or Twitter page could not be found.

Despite being linked to a prestigious family, Brad Peltz has worked to establish a name for himself. He is a famous sportsman and an entrepreneur. Although he is no longer involved in active sports, his legacy lives on as he was one of the best ice hockey players.

