Brad Paisley's sons: The truth about Kimberly Williams-Paisley's family

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are icons in the US entertainment industry. With all this gained fame, their personal lives have been a point of interest to many. This interest is particularly in Brad Paisley's sons.

Does Brad Paisley have kids? In their marriage, Brad and Kimberly have been blessed with two sons. The oldest is called Huck Paisley and the youngest is Jasper.

Who is Brad Paisley?

Bradley Douglas Paisley is an American country music singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He has eleven studio albums and a Christmas collection out on the Arista Nashville label since his 1999 debut Who Needs Pictures, all of which have received Gold or higher certification from the RIAA.

He has 35 Top 10 singles, 20 of which have peaked at number one on the US Billboard Country Airplay chart. In 2009, he broke his previous record for the most consecutive singles (10) to reach the number one position on that chart.

Bradley has sold over 11 million albums and has won 3 Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, and two American Music Awards. He has also attained the pinnacle of success in country music by joining the Grand Ole Opry.

How old is Brad Paisley?

He was born on October 28, 1972, in Glen Dale, West Virginia. As of 2022, he is 51 years and his star sign is Scorpio. His parents are Douglas Edward Paisley and Sandra Jean.

Who is Kimberly Williams-Paisley?

She is one of America's top actresses best known for her co-starring appearances on According to Jim and Nashville. She is also recognized for her breakout performance in Father of the Bride (1991), for which she received numerous award nominations, and its sequel, Father of the Bride Part II (1995).

She has appeared as a guest star on numerous TV programs during the course of her acting career, such as Tales from the Crypt, George Lopez, and Less Than Perfect. She is also well known for her performances in made-for-TV films like Lucky 7, Safe House, and The Christmas Shoes. She also played Laura Parker in the short film Shade, which she also wrote and directed.

Are Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams related?

Kimberly was born on September 14, 1971, in New York, US. She is the daughter of Linda Barbara and Gurney Williams III. She has two siblings, a sister called Ashley Williams and Jay.

Brad and Kimberly Williams' family

Brad first saw his wife when he had taken another girl on a movie date to see Father of the Bride in 1991, in which Kim was starring. The couple broke up and Brad went to see the sequel by himself. That is when he met Kim.

His album, Part II had a line about going to see Father of the Bride and he used this opportunity to invite Kim to vixen in his next music video, I'm Gonna Miss Her. Soon after, the pair started dating. They were wed in the Stauffer Chapel on the Pepperdine University campus on March 15, 2003. Since then they renewed their vows, in 2015, at a friend's house.

Does Brad Paisley have a son?

Brad has been blessed with children in his 18 years of marriage to Kim. So, how many kids do Kim and Brad Paisley have? They have two sons namely, William Huckleberry Paisley and Jasper Warren Paisley.

Huck

The first of Brad Paisley's kids William Huckleberry was born on February 22, 2007. They directly adapted the name from Mark Twain’s, character, Huck Finn.

He’s William Huckleberry Paisley As in Huckleberry Finn — a reference to a spirit of adventure I hope he embodies, Paisley revealed. I can see him now — out playing in the woods, taking chances.

Huck's parents compared him to "a happy Buddha" when he was a little child.

Jasper Warren

The second of Kimberly Williams-Paisley's children is Jasper. He was born on April 17, 2009. When Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams chose the name of their second baby, they paid homage to a special person in the family. He got his middle name from Brad's grandfather, Warren Jarvis, who gave the country singer his first guitar and encouraged him to pursue a music career.

With all the acquired fame in their careers, Kim and Bradley are trying their best to give their children a normal life. Kim and Brad Paisley's sons are living their lives out of the limelight although they are occasionally seen together.

