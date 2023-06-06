Who is Cydney Bernard dating right now? Everything we know

Cydney Bernard is an American production manager. Despite her production credits, she made headlines in the 2000s for her presumed relationship with Jodie Foster, who only confirmed the speculations a year before they broke up. Who is she dating right now?

Cydney on the right and Jodie Foster, her ex-partner, on the left. Photo: @gelinotte34 on Twitter (modified by author)

Cydney Bernard's career dictates her being behind the scenes during production works. Therefore, it serves her desire to lead a private life. Even though Cydney Bernard's photos are hard to come by, outlined below are snippets of her life based on one of her relationships.

Cydney Bernard's profile summary and bio

Birth name Cydney Ellen Bernard Gender Female Date of birth 30th March 1953 Age 70 years (as of June 2023) Birthday 30th March Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Homosexual Religion Christianity Height 157 cm or 5'1" Weight 58 kg or 127 lbs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blondish brown Marital status Unmarried Children 2 (Kit Bernard Foster and Charles Bernard Foster) Occupation Production manager, producer and production coordinator Net worth $500,000 Famous as Being Jodie Foster's ex-lover

How old is Cydney Bernard?

Cydney (aged 70 as of June 2023) was born on 30th March in the United States of America. She has a white racial background, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Cydney Bernard's family

Details about her close family and upbringing are not publicly available. Her brother, Dustin Bernard, is a producer, production manager and assistant in the film industry. It is unclear whether there are any other Cydney Bernard siblings.

Cydney Bernard's career

According to her IMDb profile, Cydney Bernard is a production manager and producer. She is famous for working on the following productions:

A Mom for Christmas

Sommersby

Cold Feet

A Girl Thing

Ratz

The Client

Loch Ness

The L Word

Bean

Jodie and her ex are good friends despite the end of their romance. Photo: @gialloesque on Twitter (modified by author)

Cydney Bernard's dating history

Cydney Bernard's biography would not be complete without mentioning Jodie Foster. Cydney started dating Jodie Foster in the early 1990s.

Jodie was at the peak of her acting career and was gaining popularity. Therefore, they purposed to keep their relationship private even though they were publicly spotted in each other's company wearing matching Tiffany eternity rings on their ring fingers.

They allegedly met on the set of a 1993 movie called Sommersby. Bernard was the movie's production coordinator, while Jodie Foster played the starring role of Laurel Sommersby.

They later moved in together in West Hollywood. Besides romance, their friendship transcended other aspects of their lives. Bernard would often become the movie production manager in Jodie's projects. Jodie only confirmed that she was dating Cydney Bernard after 14 years of their relationship.

Jodie prefers a private life despite her fame. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Cydney Bernard's children

For the years that Cydney Bernard and Jodie Foster were together, they welcomed two kids. According to reports, Jodie Foster birthed the kids, answering the question, did Jodie Foster give birth to her children? Jodie Foster allegedly conceived the kids with the help of a donor, although she has never publicly confirmed the identity of her kids' biological father.

However, sources claim that Randy Stone is Jodie Foster's kids' father. Randy Stone is a Hollywood producer who used to accompany Jodie to Hollywood gala events.

The eldest, Charles Bernard Foster, was born on 20th July 1998; hence, he is 24 years old as of June 2023. The youngest, Kit Bernard Foster, was born on 29th September 2001; hence, he is 22 years as of June 2023. Not much information is publicly available about the two boys.

Despite her relationship dynamics with Jodie, Cydney Bernard is actively involved in her kids' lives. Photo: @deliriompodcast on Twitter (modified by author)

How long were Jodie Foster and Cydney Bernard together?

They dated between 1993 and 2008, and the relationship that lasted 15 years ended due to undisclosed reasons. Cydney and Jodie are close friends, and in 2013, Jodie referred to her as a righteous soul sister.

Cydney Bernard's net worth

Sources claim that Cydney's net worth is approximately $500,000. Jodie Foster's net worth is $100 million, accumulated throughout her career as an actress, director and producer.

Cydney Bernard had not publicly disclosed her current relationship status. She also has not insinuated that she is dating anyone. Jodie Foster moved on and married Alexandra Hedison in 2014. Alexandra is an American actress, photographer and director.

