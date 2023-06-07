Is Keegan Hawk related to Tony Hawk? All about the pro-skateboarder

Skateboarding has captivated the hearts of millions worldwide, with legendary figures like Tony Hawk becoming household names. Among the prominent figures in the skateboarding scene is Keegan Hawk, a talented and accomplished skateboarder. Many wonders if Keegan Hawk is related to Tony Hawk, given their shared last name and involvement in skateboarding. Learn more about him in this article.

Although Keegan Hawk is related to the legendary Tony Hawk, he has made a name for himself in the skateboarding industry, standing tall with his achievements and contributions. Discover more interesting facts about him in his biography below.

Keegan Hawk’s profile summary and bio

Full name Keegan Hawk Gender Male Date of birth 18 July 2001 Age 21 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth California, USA Current residence Seattle/San Diego, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Tony Hawk Mother Erin Lee Siblings 2 (Riley, Gupi) Grandparents Nancy Elizabeth, Frank Peter Rupert Relationship status Single Profession Skateboarder Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Is Keegan Hawk related to Tony Hawk?

Yes, Keegan Hawk is related to Tony Hawk. Keegan is the son of Tony Hawk, making him Tony's biological child. With skateboarding deeply ingrained in their family, both Keegan and Tony have made significant contributions to the sport.

Keegan Hawk’s family

Growing up in a skateboarding family has undoubtedly, influenced his passion and talent for the sport. His mother's name is Erin Lee, a renowned Hollywood writer, producer, and director.

His parents divorced in 2004. The ex-couple had been together for around eight years before they called it quits. According to Daily Mail, the marriage did not work out because of his several travel commitments.

Keegan was born into a family of three children. His siblings are Riley and Spencer Anthony Hawk (Gupi). They share the same mother, Erin Lee. Professionally, Gupi is a musician, and Riley is into skateboarding, just like his brother and father.

What is Keegan Hawk’s age?

The American pro-skater was born on 18 July 2001. Therefore, he is currently 21 years old. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Keegan Hawk’s disability

Keegan himself does not have any disability. Instead, he has embraced his passion for skateboarding and has become a respected figure in the industry. It is his grandmother who had Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Keegan Hawk’s skateboarding career

The pro skater has dedicated his life to skateboarding and has become a respected figure in the sport. Known for his unique style and creativity on the skateboard, he has garnered a substantial following of fans who appreciate his skills and perseverance. Keegan has participated in various skateboarding competitions, showcasing his talent and passion for the sport.

What is Keegan Hawk’s net worth?

While specific details about his net worth are not readily available, it is alleged to be between $1 to $5 million. Through sponsorships, endorsements, and his professional career, Keegan has undoubtedly achieved recognition and success in the skateboarding world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his father has a net worth of $140 million.

Keegan Hawk and xQc

Keegan invited xQc on a live stream to his private skating session and recommended they stream it live for his fans. Keegan has been xQc's subscriber on Twitch, showing support and appreciation for his content.

Who has Riley Hawk dated?

Riley is the son of Tony, born on 6 December 1992. According to Daily Mail, he is reportedly dating Frances Bean Cobain–she is the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain.

Is Tony Hawk the best skater of all time?

Whether Tony Hawk is, the best skater of all time sparks ongoing debates among skateboarding enthusiasts. While it is subjective to determine the "best" skater due to the sport's ever-evolving nature and diverse styles, Tony Hawk's impact on skateboarding is undeniable.

How old was Tony Hawk when he landed the 900?

He landed the 900 at 48 years old on 27 June 1999. This happened at the X Games V.

Keegan Hawk has carved his path in skateboarding, showcasing his talent, perseverance, and dedication to the sport. As he continues to evolve as a skateboarder and inspire others with his passion, he is undoubtedly a name to watch in the skateboarding world in future.

