Who is Marcelene Octave, Kodak Black's mother? All about her

Marcelene Octave is an American celebrity parent best known as Kodak Black's mother. Kodak, a Grammy-nominated rapper, is widely recognized for his hits No Flockin, Zeze, Roll in Peace and Tunnel Vision. He has worked with the industry's biggest stars, including French Montana, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, and Yo Gotti.

Marcelene Octave at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: UGC

Despite her son's prominence, Marcelene prefers maintaining a low-key profile away from the internet's prying eyes. This is what we know about her so far.

Marcelene Octave's profile summary and bio

Full name Marcelene Octave Nickname Marcelene Gender Female Birthplace Haiti, Caribbean Current residence Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 127 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Mr Octave Children John Wicks, Black and Lil Kodak Famous for Being a celebrity mother

How old is Marcelene Octave?

Rapper Kodak Black at an event in Inglewood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: UGC

Marcelene Octave was born on the Caribbean Island of Haiti. However, information about her date of birth, family and educational background remains unknown.

Marcelene Octave's height

The celebrity mother stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 127 pounds (57 kilograms). Marcelene has black hair and eyes.

Who is Marcelene Octave's husband?

Octave is currently single and does not have a husband. However, she was previously married to Mr Octave. The Haitian couple tied the knot in the 80s and relocated to the USA in the early 90s. The duo had a blissful marriage until news of Mr Octave's infidelity came up.

He moved out and abandoned his wife and three sons to start another family with his goddaughter. The celebrity mother raised her kids single-handedly in Golden Acres, a public housing project.

How much is Marcelene Octave's net worth?

Marcelene's professional career has yet to earn a public mention. It is, therefore, difficult to estimate her net worth.

Marcelene Octave's profiles

Kodak Black at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Octave is not active on social media. She does not have social media accounts.

Who is Kodak Black?

Kodak Black made his career debut in 2009 after joining a rap group called Brutal Youngnz. His debut album, Painting Pictures (2017), and second album Dying to Live (2018) topped the musical charts. Some of Black's major hits include:

Skrt (2016)

(2016) Versatile (2017)

(2017) There He Go (2017)

(2017) Calling My Spirit (2018)

(2018) Wake Up in the Sky (2018)

(2018) Mopstick (2021)

(2021) On Everything (2022)

(2022) Spin (2022)

(2022) A Beautiful Rainbow (2023)

(2023) No Love For A Thug (2023)

What name was Kodak Black born with?

The American hip-hop star was born Dieuson Octave but later legally changed his name to Bill Kahan Kapri. He named himself Kodak Black when he registered a profile on Instagram, and then it became his stage name.

Kodak Black at the Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Kodak Black's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Florida native has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2023. His earnings primarily come from his rapping career.

Marcelene Octave is an inspiration to most single mothers. She single-handedly raised her three sons, struggling to meet their basic needs. Today she lives a comfortable life thanks to her son's successful musical career.

READ ALSO: Where is Jamar Jakes? The inside story of T.D. Jakes' son

Briefly published intriguing facts about Jamar Jakes, an American celebrity son. Jamar is famous for being the eldest child of renowned author T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes. T.D. Jakes, is undoubtedly one of the most influential preachers in the world.

T.D. owns a Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House, and continues to spread the Gospel of Christ worldwide. In the mid-2000s, T.D. Jakes's son gave his parents a scare when he suffered several heart attacks.

Source: Briefly News