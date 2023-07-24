Teresa Barrick's bio: What happened to Steven Tyler's wife?

Teresa Barrick met Steven Tyler when his marriage was on its knees, and after its collapse, the two tied the knot. In Steven's 2008 biography, Teresa is described as his saviour because Tyler was knee-deep in substance abuse when they met, and his health had deteriorated so much that he could barely take care of himself. Teresa Barrick encouraged him to pursue sobriety.

Steven Tyler and Teresa Barrick at Betsey Johnson Spring Collection Fashion Show in September 2000 at Bryant Park in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd

Unfortunately, after 17 years of marriage, Teresa Barrick opted out. What happened to her after she left the singer? Go through Teresa Barrick's biography as it unpacks her life before and after meeting the star.

Teresa Barrick's profile summary and bio

Full name Teresa Barrick Gender Female Date of birth 26th March 1960 Age 63 years (as of July 2023) Birthday 26th March Place of birth Tusla, Oklahoma, USA Nationality American Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Occupation Fashion and clothing designer Famous as Steve Tyler's ex-wife Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Steve Tyler Children 2 (Chelsea Anna Tallarica and Taj Monroe Tallarico)

Teresa Barrick's age

Teresa was born on 26th March 1960 in Tusla, Oklahoma. Therefore, as of July 2023, she is 63 years old.

Teresa Barrick's husband

Was Steven Tyler ever married? Teresa Barrick married Steven Tyler on 28th May 1988 in Oklahoma. Steve had just divorced his first wife, Cyrinda Foxe. Steve was still a married man when he met Teresa.

Steven Tyler, Teresa Barrick's ex-husband, is a singer, songwriter and actor who rose to fame as the lead singer of Aerosmith, the rock band. He is also famous for playing several instruments, including piano, harmonica and percussion.

Steven was given the moniker Demon of Screamin at the peak of his career, thanks to his wide vocal range and capacity to maintain high-note screams. He was also notable for his on-stage acrobatics and gimmicks, making him one of the best 'energy performers' of his time.

Steven Tyler attends the GBK Brand Bar Back Stage during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

What happened to Steven Tyler's wife?

According to reports, Steven Tyler had dealt with substance abuse issues before his marriage. When he stopped doing drugs, rumours of infidelity began, and his manager brought the claims of cheating to Barrick's attention.

Unfortunately, the couple announced their separation on 20th February 2005. By January 2006, their marriage of 17 years was officially dissolved.

Singer Steven Tyler and wife Teresa Barrick are seen during the Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2005 at Bryant Park in September 2004 in New York City. Photo: Katy Winn

Does Steven Tyler have kids?

A year after marrying, Teresa Barrick and Steven Tyler had their first child, Chelsea Tallarico. Chelsea was born on 6th March 1989. Chelsea followed in her dad's footsteps and carved out a music career. She and her husband, Jon Foster, are famous for being the musical duo Kane Holler. The couple has two kids, a daughter named Isabella Rae Foster and a son, Vincent Frank Foster.

Steven Tyler and Cyrinda Foxe shared a daughter, Mia Tyler. His eldest daughter, Liv Rundgren Tyler, was born on 1st July 1977 to Bebe Buell.

Does Steven Tyler have a son?

The couple's second child and son, Taj Monroe Tallarico, was born on 31st January 1991. Teresa Barrick's son, Taj, prefers living away from the limelight. He married his wife in 2018.

Teresa Barrick's job

Barrick is an American clothing and fashion designer. She met her ex-husband in her line of work.

Teresa Barrick's net worth

After the divorce, Teresa kept details about her life private. Therefore, her finances and net worth are inaccessible. Steve Tyler is worth $150 million as of July 2023. He has accumulated his wealth throughout his career as a musician.

These details about Teresa Barrick's life give glimpses of her life besides her status as Steve Tyler's ex-wife. She chose to live a private life after parting ways with her husband of over 17 years.

