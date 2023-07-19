Bradley Olivier was a South African actor best known for his role as Xavier in the Moja Love telenovela Hope. Sadly, he passed away on July 18, 2023, aged 36. He was a prolific actor in theatre, film and television, featuring in top television shows. His remarkable performances across various platforms captivated audiences and earned him a reputation as a skilled and versatile artist.

Bradley Olivier's versatile talent and exceptional acting skills propelled him into the entertainment industry. Through his impressive performances, he effortlessly navigated complex emotions and intricate storylines, showcasing his ability to portray multifaceted characters.

Bradley Olivier's profile and bio

Full name Bradley Olivier Date of birth March 10, 1987 Age 36 years old Gender Male Country South Africa Nationality South African Profession Actor Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Candice-Ann Isaacs Children Kiara Social media Instagram, Twitter

How old was the Binnelanders actor?

Olivier was born on March 10, 1987, in South Africa. Bradley Olivier's age was 36 years at the time of his death.

Despite his young age, Bradley had achieved much in his career. He received much acclaim and awards for his impressive acting skills. Besides acting, the celebrated actor was also involved in philanthropic endeavours, supporting causes such as education and environmental conservation.

Bradley Olivier's cause of death

The news of Oliver's sudden passing on July 18, 2023, shocked and saddened the world. His death was linked to a heart attack while in hospital. His death devastated his fans and loved ones, who mourned the loss of such a promising and talented actor. Human Stark, the producer of Binnelanders, confirmed the sad news about his demise.

Bradley Olivier's education

The celebrated actor attended the Tshwane University of Technology from 2005 to 2007. He later made his screen debut in 2007, when he won a nationwide talent search for new actors in the kykNET soapie Villa Rosa.

Bradley Olivier's family

Details about his parents and siblings have not been shared. Bradley Olivier's wife is Candice-Ann Isaacs, and their beautiful daughter is Kiara.

Bradley Olivier's TV shows

From a tender age, Bradley was passionate about acting. He has appeared in several films and television shows, as seen below:

7de Laan - Season 1 as Waiter

Binnelanders - Season 12 as Danny

Binnelanders - Season 13 - 19 as Danny

MTV Shuga - Season 7 (Down South 2) as Drug Dealer

Rockville - Season 3 as Hot Businessman

Roer Jou Voete - Season 1 as Willem van Niekerk

Sokhulu & Partners - Season 2 as Clint Adams

Die Kasteel - Season 1 as Justice

Fathers Matter - Season 1 as Bra Warren

High Rollers - Season 2 as Quintin Solomon

Hope - Season 1 as Xavier

Let Heaven Wait - Season 1 as Malik

Makoti - Season 1 as Melvyn

Above is all you need to know about Bradley Olivier. He has left a legacy for his humble demeanour and willingness to mentor upcoming actors.

