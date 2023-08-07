What does Conor Pewarski do for a living? Michelle Wu's husband's bio

Conor Pewarski is a celebrity spouse famous for being Michelle Wu's husband. Michelle Wu is an American lawyer and politician best known for being the mayor of Boston, Massachusetts. Even though his wife's life is in the limelight, he prefers being on the sidelines. How so?

Michelle Wu, Mayor of the City of Boston, attends the Fishermans Feast in the North End, Boston, with her husband Conor Pewarski and sons on 12th August 2021. Photo: Matthew J. Lee

Source: Getty Images

Conor Pewarski is a former real estate banker and financial expert. Despite Michelle Wu's success, Conor has chosen a life away from the internet's prying eyes. His biography pieces up the little-known details about him.

Conor Pewarski's profile and bio summary

Full name Conor Pewarski Gender Male Year of birth 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Massachusetts, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Glen and Annmarie Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Michelle Wu Children 2 Alma mater Yale University Occupation Real estate banker Famous for Being Michelle Wu's husband Net worth $500,000 Social media Facebook LinkedIn

Conor Pewarski's age

Conor is 38 years old as of 2023; he was born in 1985. Details of his exact date of birth are not publicly available. Michelle Wu's age is 38 years. She was born on 14th January 1985 in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Conor Pewarski's nationality

Pewarski was born in Massachusetts, United States and currently resides in Boston. He is an American national.

Conor Pewarski's parents

Conor's father, Glen, is a medical malpractice defence attorney of Irish and Polish descent. His mother, Annmarie, is an Italian-American wife. She has a background in law, although she quit her career to focus on her family.

Michelle Wu's parents are Taiwanese immigrants. Michelle was often the unofficial interpreter for her Chinese-speaking parents. While in her twenties, Michelle Wu's mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia, which developed into a full-blown mental crisis. Wu stepped in to raise her two youngest siblings.

Conor Pewarski's background is in finance. Photo: @J Stan McCauley on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Conor Pewarski's education

Michelle Wu's husband attended an institution in Garden City, New York, for his basic education. He later transitioned to Yale University and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Film Studies.

What does Conor Pewarski do for a living?

Conor Pewarski's job is in the finance sector. He is an American real estate banker and financial expert. As highlighted in his LinkedIn profile, he worked with East Boston Savings Bank between April 2013 and November 2021. He worked as a banker with Wells Fargo between June 2010 and April 2013.

Who is Michelle Wu married to?

Conor Pewarski and Michelle Wu have been married for 11 years. The couple met in college through a mutual friend at a Harvard-Yale after-game party that Wu was hosting.

Pewarski proposed to Michelle in 2011, before she graduated. They reportedly exchanged their vows in September 2012. The couple has two sons; Boston, their eldest, born in 2014. Cass, their youngest child, was born in 2017.

Michell Wu is an American politician and the current mayor of Boston, Massachusetts. She got into office in 2021, even though she was first elected to the council in 2013. She is also the first woman of colour and the first Asian woman to serve in the position.

Michelle Wu speaks during a news conference ahead of the 114th National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Boston, Massachusetts, on 27th June 2023. Photo: Joseph Prezioso

Source: Getty Images

Conor Pewarski's net worth

Conor's total assets are allegedly valued at $500,000. Mainly, he has accumulated wealth from his career in the financial sector. Michelle Wu's net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $5 million. She has made her wealth from her political career.

How much does Michelle Wu make?

In October 2022, the council voted to increase their salaries from $103,500 to $125,000. As a result, Mayor Michelle Wu's salary would increase from $207,000 to $250,000 annually. In Michelle Wu's proposal, her salary would be raised to $230,000, and the councillors' salary would increase to $115,000.

Besides his wife's glorious political career, Conor Pewarski prefers living away from the limelight. Nonetheless, he is equally established in the world of finance.

READ ALSO: Who is Dianne Holechek, Chuck Norris' ex-wife? Everything to know

Briefly.co.za published informative details about Dianne Holecheck. She is famously known for being Chuck Norris' ex-wife. What happened to her after they parted ways?

Dianne Holecheck is an American former celebrity spouse. Her ex-husband, Chuck Norris, is a renowned Martial artist and on-screen star famous for starring in Walker Texas Ranger. The former couple were married for over 30 years before they split in 1998.

Source: Briefly News