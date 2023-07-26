Who is Dianne Holechek, Chuck Norris' ex-wife? Everything to know

Dianne Holechek is an American former celebrity spouse best known as Chuck Norris' ex-wife. Chuck, a renowned martial artist and on-screen star, is widely recognized for starring in Walker Texas Ranger, Way of the Dragon and The Hitman. The ex-couple were married for 30 years before their separation in 1988. So, what happened to the once-considered power couple?

Despite her ex-husband's prominence, Holechek has chosen a life away from the internet's prying eyes. This in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about her.

Dianne Holechek's profile summary and bio

Full name Dianne Kay Holechek Famous as Dianne Holechek Gender Female Date of birth 27 November 1941 Age 81 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Alma mater Torrance High School Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Shoe size 5 (US) Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Chuck Norris Children Michael and Eric Norris Famous for Chuck Norris' ex-wife Profession Actress Net worth $10 million

How old is Dianne Holechek?

Dianne Holechek (aged 81 as of 2023) was born on 27 November 1941 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Regarding her education, Dianne attended Torrance High School for her secondary education.

Dianne Holechek's height

Holechek stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Dianne features brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

How much is Dianne Holechek's net worth?

Dianne has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023. She only has one acting credit, where she appeared in a 1984 TV show titled Hollywood '84.

Dianne Holechek's profiles

The ex-celebrity wife is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Who is Chuck Norris?

With a career spanning over five decades, Chuck has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

The Wrecking Crew (1969)

(1969) Good Guys Wear Black (1978)

(1978) The Octagon (1980)

(1980) An Eye for an Eye (1981)

(1981) Silent Rage (1982)

(1982) Code of Silence (1985)

(1985) The Delta Force (1986)

(1986) Sidekicks (1992)

(1992) Forest Warrior (1996)

(1996) The Expendables 2 (2012)

As a martial artist, he has a black belt in judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Tang Soo Do. Norris has founded two major martial arts systems: American Tang Soo Do and Chuck Norris System.

Who was Chuck Norris' first wife?

Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Dianne, in 1958. At the time, he was 18, and she was 17. However, the duo finalized their divorce in 1989 after separating in 1988 due to Chuck's infidelity.

On 28 November 1998, Norris exchanged nuptials with former model Gena O'Kelley despite their 23-year-old age difference.

Chuck Norris' children

The American martial artist has five children. Michael (born 4 October 1962) is Norris' first-born child with Holechek. He is an actor and professional martial artist following in his father's footsteps.

The ex-couple welcomed their second son, Eric, on 20 May 1965. He is a stunt actor and stock car racing driver.

Chuck and his wife Gena have a set of twins, Dakota and Danilee, born on 30 August 2001. In addition, Norris has a daughter, Dina, who was born in 1963 from his extramarital affair with Johanna. Interestingly, he did not know about her until she wrote him a letter when she was 26.

What is Gena O Kelley's illness?

In 2013, Gena underwent an MRI scan for rheumatoid arthritis but soon after developed severe symptoms from an injection administered for the scan. The chemical element gadolinium, meant to help with more precise scan results, eventually caused nerve pain and kidney problems.

Chuck Norris' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chuck has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful Hollywood and martial arts careers.

Dianne Holechek gained notoriety due to her association with a celebrity. Just like their father, Chuck Norris, her children pursued acting careers. She is a proud grandmother of seven.

