What happened to Barry Steenkamp, Reeva Steenkamp's father?

Barry Steenkamp came into the limelight in 2013 following the unfortunate demise of his daughter Reeva, who was fatally shot by Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius. The road to justice for the Steenkamp family has been long and bumpy. Barry is finally reunited with the slain model 10 years after the heartbreaking experience.

Reeva Steenkamp's father, Reeva, passed away in September 2023. Photo: Stephanie Makhlouf/Kim Ludbrook/Deaan Vivier on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Reeva was dating Pistorius when he shot her multiple times through a closed toilet cubicle door. The former Paralympian told the court that he mistook her for an intruder and initially received a culpable homicide conviction in 2014. The sentence was later overturned after a series of appeals, and he was given a murder conviction and sentenced to 13 years and five months in 2016.

Barry Steenkamp's profile summary and bio

Full name Barry Steenkamp Year of birth May 1943 Date of death 14 September 2023 Age at death 80 years old Residence Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Language Afrikaans, English Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife June Steenkamp Children Three, including Reeva, Adam, and Simone Profession Horse trainer, pub owner Known for Being the father of Reeva Steenkamp

How old was Barry Steenkamp?

He was born in May 1943 in South Africa and passed away on 14 September 2023. Barry Steenkamp's age at the time of death was 80 years old.

Barry Steenkamp's cause of death

Barry passed away peacefully in his sleep, although he had underlying health issues. He had suffered from heart complications before his daughter's demise in 2013. His condition worsened after Reeva's death; he even suffered a stroke during Oscar Pistorius' trial in 2014.

Barry Steenkamp's wife

Reeva Steenkamp's father was married twice. Little is known about his first wife, whom he married in the 1970s. He was with his second wife, June, for over four decades until his demise in 2023.

Barry's wife, June, runs the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, established in her daughter's honour. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Barry Steenkamp's children

Barry had two biological children and one stepchild. He shared a daughter, Reeva, with his second wife, June and had a son, Adam, from his first marriage. He was also dad to June's eldest daughter Simone Cowburn, who she shares with her first husband.

Barry Steenkamp's daughter, Reeva, was a fashion model, reality television star and law graduate born in August 1983. She started dating South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius in November 2022. She was fatally shot three months later by the former Olympian on Valentine's Day in 2013 at their home in Pretoria. She was 29.

Barry Steenkamp's job

Reeva's father was a horse trainer who dealt with thoroughbreds in Port Elizabeth. He was also an entrepreneur and owned the Barking Spider pub in Gqeberha.

Did Barry Steenkamp meet Oscar Pistorius?

Barry met Oscar Pistorius face-to-face in prison in June 2022 as part of the victim and offender dialogue. He told The Daily Mail newspaper at the time that he had asked Oscar to admit to deliberately killing his daughter, but the Paralympian maintained his story that he mistook her for an intruder.

The former professional sprinter turned convicted killer approached the Constitutional Court seeking early parole after the SA authorities said in March 2023 that he would only be eligible in August 2024. He is currently serving his sentence at Atteridgeville Correctional Centre.

Barry died while still seeking justice for his daughter's demise. Photo: Alon Skuy

Source: Getty Images

Where is Reeva Steenkamp buried?

Her memorial service was held at a church in her hometown, Port Elizabeth, on 19 February 2013. She was later cremated at Victoria Park Crematorium, and her ashes were given to her family.

The Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation was founded in her memory to address gender-based violence in South Africa. Her mother, June, runs the trust.

Is Reeva Steenkamp's father still alive?

Reeva's father, Barry, died on 14 September 2023, 10 years after her fatal shooting in Pretoria. He was 80.

Did Reeva Steenkamp have a brother and sister?

The slain model had two half-siblings. Her half-brother Adam is from her father's first marriage, while her half-sister Simone is from her mother's first marriage.

Reeva was a model, reality TV star, and law graduate. Photo: Mike Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Barry Steenkamp died of a broken heart before getting closure from Paralympian Pistorius on what exactly happened on Valentine's Day 2013. He is now forever reunited with his daughter Reeva. May they rest in peace!

READ ALSO: All about Kudakwashe Mnangagwa: Zimbabwe president appoints son

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, the son of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He is a venture capitalist with a background in law, actuarial science, and hospitality.

Kudakwashe was appointed by his father to be the Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion in September 2023. The appointment was met with criticism, accusing the President of nepotism after he also placed his nephew Tongai in the Tourism Ministry.

Source: Briefly News