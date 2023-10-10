Lucy Lawless is an iconic actress and singer best known for her role as Xena in the TV series Xena: Warrior Princess, which aired from 1995 to 2001. She has also voiced animated characters and appeared in theatre productions. Due to her prominence, most fans are curious about Lucy Lawless' personal life, especially who her husband is.

Lucy Lawless gained widespread recognition and became a pop culture icon for portraying Xena, the Warrior Princess: a strong and fearless warrior in ancient Greece. Her character was known for her bravery and her quest for redemption. The show was a spin-off of the popular series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

Lucy Lawless' profile and bio summary

Full name Lucille Frances Lawless (Née: Lucy Ryan) Gender Female Date of birth March 29, 1968 Age 55 years old (in 2023) Nationality New Zealander Birthplace Mount Albert, Auckland, New Zealand Active since 1989 Zodiac sign Aries Body measurements 37-25-36 inches Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.77 m) Weight 64 kg (141 lbs) Hair colour Dyed Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband Robert Tapert Children Judah Miro, Julius Robert Bay, and Daisy Lawless Education Marist College, Auckland Sister Josie Ryan Parents Frank Ryan & Julie Ryan Profession Actress, Singer Social media Instagram, Twitter (X) Net worth $30 million

How old is Lucy Lawless?

Lucy Lawless (aged 55 years old as of 2023), whose birth name is Lucille Frances Ryan, was born on March 29, 1968, in Mount Albert, Auckland, New Zealand.

Lucy Lawless' education

Lawless attended Marist College, a Catholic girls' high school in Auckland, New Zealand. While there, she became interested in acting and the performing arts. She participated in school plays during her college years and pursued studies in opera singing.

Statements reveal she abandoned her academic pursuits to embark on a journey across Europe and Australia, occasionally taking on jobs as a grape harvester and gold prospector.

Who are Lucy Lawless' parents?

Lucy's parents are Frank Ryan and Julie Ryan. Frank, her father, was involved in local politics and served as the mayor of Mount Albert, a suburb of Auckland, New Zealand. Julie Ryan, her mother, is known to have been a homemaker.

Lucy Lawless' spouses

Lucy is married to Robert G. Tapert, a producer and director. They married on March 28, 1998, and have two children.

Before marrying Tapert, Lucy had been in a relationship with Garth Lawless, which started in 1988. They married in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, and divorced in 1995.

Are Rob Tapert and Lucy Lawless still married?

Lucy and Tapert have been married for over two decades and are still together. Robert was her former Spartacus co-star.

Who are Lucy Lawless' children?

Lawless has three children. She has a daughter from her first marriage with Garth and two sons with her current husband, Rob.

Julius Robert Bay Tapert

Julius was born on October 16, 1999. He is the eldest child of Lucy Lawless and Robert Tapert.

Judah Miro Tapert

Judah is the second child of Lucy Lawless and Robert Tapert. He was born on May 7, 2002.

Daisy Lawless

Daisy is Lucy Lawless' daughter from her first marriage to Garth Lawless. Daisy was born in 1988.

Lucy Lawless' career

Lucy began her acting career in New Zealand with minor television and commercial roles. She is best known for her iconic role as Xena in the television series Xena: Warrior Princess.

Television work

In addition to Xena, Lucy has appeared in various TV series. As per IMDb, these include:

1995-1999: Hercules: The Legendary Journeys

2005-2009: Battlestar Galactica

2010: Spartacus: Blood and Sand

2011: Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

2012: Spartacus: Vengeance

2012: Parks and Recreation

2015-2018: Ash vs. Evil Dead

Lucy Lawless' movies

Lawless has appeared in a range of films, including:

2004: EuroTrip

2002: Spider-Man

2005: Boogeyman

2008: Bedtime Stories

2020: Vampire Burt's Serenade

Music

Lucy released an album called Come 2 Me in 2007, showcasing her singing talents. In addition to recording music, she has performed live on several occasions, including concerts and musical theatre productions.

Activism

Lawless has advocated for social and environmental causes outside her entertainment career. She has spoken against nuclear testing, ocean destruction, and climate change.

How old was Lucy Lawless in Xena?

The television series Xena: Warrior Princess aired from 1995 to 2001. So, Lucy was between the ages of 27 and 33 during the series production.

What happened to the actress who played Xena?

Lucy Lawless, the actress who played Xena in Xena: Warrior Princess, has continued to be active in the entertainment industry. She has taken on various roles since the series ended in 2001. She has also been involved in activism on various social and environmental issues.

How many languages does Lucy Lawless speak?

Lawless speaks English, German, French, and some Italian. She studied foreign languages at Auckland University for a year before dropping out and leaving for Europe with her boyfriend, Garth Lawless.

What is Lucy Lawless' net worth?

Lucy has an estimated net worth of $30 million. She has earned her vast net worth from her successful career as an actress, producer, and director.

Above is everything about Lucy Lawless, a New Zealand actress and singer. Her versatility as an actress has allowed her to tackle various characters in different genres, earning her recognition and a dedicated fan base.

