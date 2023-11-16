Updated Lacey Chabert's net worth, salary, income and personal life

Actress Lacey Chabert's professional career spans many niches, being an experienced film, voice, and theatre actor. Lacey Chabert's net worth directly reflects her success in Hollywood. How much is she worth? This article also discusses Lacey's personal and professional life.

Lacey Chabert on episode 1092 of season three of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

According to IMDb, Lacey's charming on-screen demeanour and 'cotton candy voice' have seen her included in various productions, from humourous teen films to vibrant animated shows, such as Nickelodeon's show, The Wild Thornberrys (1998). Before we discuss Lacey Chabert's net worth and where her career stands today, here is her biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Lacey Nicole Chabert Date of birth September 30, 1982 Age 41 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Purvis, Mississippi, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to David Nehdar (2013) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 157 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Tony Chabert and Julie Chabert Siblings Wendy Chabert, Chrissy Chabert, and T.J. Chabert Profession Model and voice, film, and stage actor Native language English Net worth $4 million Social media profiles Instagram

Lacey Chabet joined some of her old cast mates from Mean Girls to reprise their roles for a Walmart ad that went viral in November 2023. The Mean Girls-themed Black Friday ad was well received, with fans overjoyed to see some of their favourite classic Meal Girls characters again. There were also continuation ads, with one mainly focusing on Lacey's character, Gretchen Wieners.

What is Lacey Chabert's net worth?

Before we discuss more details of her life, how much is Lacey Chabert worth? Sources vary, but the actress's net worth is often reported as $4 million. Lacey Chabert's salary is unconfirmed, but online sources state she may earn $30,000 to $50,000 per production.

Lacey Chabert's age

The actress was born on September 30, 1982, and will be 41 in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Lacey Chabert's nationality

Lacey was born in Purvis, Mississippi, USA, making her an American citizen. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Lacey Chabert's ethnicity

With naturally darker features, fans wonder what her ethnicity is. Lacey is Caucasian, with Cajun (French), Italian, English, and Scottish ancestry from her parents' sides.

Lacey Chabert’s net worth is reported as $4 million. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Source: Getty Images

Lacey Chabert's husband

The actress married David Nehdar in December 2013 and has remained tight-lipped about her relationship, which is a common theme in her personal life. She told People in June 2014 that she kept details of their relationship and marriage private as she 'didn’t want it to feel like an event.'

Lacey added: 'He’s not in the business, and we like our privacy, and I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers. So we try to keep it as personal and private as possible.'

However, Lacey has given some insight into their wedding day chaos. Of the day, she said: 'All of the things that I worried about would go wrong, a lot of them did go wrong, and in the end, it didn’t matter.' She further called the event 'perfect chaos', which was only planned in six weeks, as she was crunched for time while shooting a film.

What does Lacey Chabert's husband do for a living?

According to various online sources, David Nehdar is a businessman, and some reports mention he specialises in the finance and investment industry. Lacey Chabert’s husband's net worth is most widely reported as $9 million.

How did Lacey Chabert become famous?

Lacey has had a commercially successful career on the big and small screen throughout her decades-long career. One of her first major roles was on the popular show All My Children between 1992 and 1993, playing the character of Bianca Montgomery.

Her role as Claudia Salinger in the drama Party of Five from 1994 to 2000 added to her rising name in Hollywood. Her role as the popular, well-connected Gretchen Wieners in the hit teen film Mean Girls is one of her most recognisable roles.

Apart from her breakout roles, you can also find Lacey in various Hallmark movies and other productions, with her complete list of acting credits here.

Debbie Matenopoulos and Lacey Chabert at Hallmark's ‘Home & Family’ celebrating 'Christmas In July' on July 18, 2018 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

How many movies has Lacey Chabert done for Hallmark?

The actress is one of Hallmark's most prominent actors, nicknamed by The New York Post as the 'queen of Hallmark Christmas movies'. To date, Lacey has appeared in over 30 Hallmark films, and her 2021 film deal with the channel may see more movies added under her belt shortly.

How much do Hallmark actors get paid?

Hallmark actors receive surprisingly much money for their roles, especially the actors with various films to their names. Yahoo! reported in 2021 that a Hallmark actor could make between $1,251.00 to $3,575.00 weekly. This figure is derived from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) pay scale and may be subject to change.

What is Lacey Chabert doing now?

Lacey's most prominent role is as Gretchen Wieners in the cult classic teen movie Mean Girls. Her career has skyrocketed since, and Lacey signed a massive multi-film deal in February 2022 with Hallmark Media, formerly known as Crown Media Family Networks.

Does Lacey Chabert have a child?

Regarding Lacey Chabert's children, she only has one daughter, whom she shares with her husband, David Nehdar. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Julia Mimi Bella, on September 1, 2016. The actress otherwise remains private about her family life.

Lacey has been in over 30 Hallmark movies. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

What did Wendy Chabert pass away from?

Wendy Chabert was Lacey's sister, who has since passed away. She died on November 24, 2021, and her cause of death has never been confirmed. Sources state that it could have been from a heart attack or a fatal car accident.

Lacey Chabert's net worth shows that Lacey has had a lengthy, successful career as an actress, with a range of films under her belt. Lacey is a jack-of-all-trades, from animations and voice-overs to teen comedies and Christmas feel-good movies.

