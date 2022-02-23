Who is David Nehdar? Age, daughter, ethnicity, hallmark movies, profiles, worth

Who is David Nehdar? Nehdar is the lucky man that won the heart of actress Lacey Chabert, who has starred in about thirty Hallmark movies as of February 2022. Besides, he is a successful businessman and a loving, responsible father, among other hats that he wears.

David Nehdar and his wife, one of the Mean Girls stars, have been together since the early 2010s. However, they are both private when it comes to their off-screen life. Here is everything you need to know about Mr. Nehdar, including his date of birth, origin, education, career, family, and worth.

David Nehdar’s profile summary

Full name : David Nehdar

: David Nehdar Date of birth : 16 August 1974

: 16 August 1974 Place of birth : United States

: United States David Nehdar’s age : Will be turning 48 years old later in 2022

: Will be turning 48 years old later in 2022 Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Nationality : American

: American David Nehdar’ ethnicity : White

: White Hair colour : Dark-brown

: Dark-brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : Lacey

: Lacey Children : 1

: 1 Occupation : Entrepreneur

: Entrepreneur Famous for : Being the husband of actress Lacey Chabert

: Being the husband of actress Lacey Chabert Net worth: Over $9 million dollars

David Nehdar’s biography

Mr. Nehdar was born in the United States, making him an American citizen of Caucasian descent. He comes from a wealthy entrepreneurial family, and his background motivated him to study business management in school, obtaining a degree in Business Administration.

Mr. Nehdar is very private and avoids the limelight. He does not have any active social media pages, therefore; there are very few David Nehdar’s photos online.

What does David Nehdar do for a living?

Is Lacey Chabert's husband an actor? No. What movies did David Nehdar play in? Since Lacey Chabert's husband is not in the showbusiness, there are no David Nehdar’s movies or David Nehdar’s Hallmark movies.

What does Lacey Chabert's husband do? It is speculated that Lacey Chabert’s husband is a businessman, with some sources saying he is in the finance and investment industry. Although there is no concrete evidence to prove this, Nehdar indeed joined the family after school.

Wife and daughter

Lacey and her husband were long-time friends before the wedding on December 22, 2013, in an intimate ceremony held in California, which was planned in 6 weeks. The couple was blessed with David Nehdar’s daughter Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar on 1st September 2016.

Is Lacey Chabert still married? Yes. Unlike most celebrities, Lacey and her husband do not appear together on the red carpet, and the actress does not post him on social media. However, that does not mean they are separated.

Lacey and her husband love each other and do not want to involve strangers in their lives. They equally share the parenting roles like bathing and tucking in Julia at night, with Nehdar regularly cooking breakfast for the family. They took Julia to Disneyland when she was 8 months old.

David Nehdar’s net worth

Mr. Nehdar is worth approximately $9 million. Most of his money is from his career in business management. David and Lacey bought a 1980s five-bedroom mansion worth $1.9 million in 2019.

Clearly, David Nehdar is a very private man who does not capitalize on his wife's success in the entertainment industry. He is a loving, caring, and responsible husband and father who enjoys taking care of his family. We wish him all the best in his endeavours.

