What happened to Wendy Chabert, Lacey Chabert's sister?

Wendy Chabert was an American model, fitness enthusiast and social media personality. In addition, she was a celebrity sibling best known as Lacey Chabert's older sister. A renowned actress, Lacey is widely recognized for starring in Mean Girls, Thirst and Family Guy. Sadly, Wendy died on 24 November 2021. So, what happened to her?

Wendy Chabert's zodiac sign is Scorpio. Photo: Jim Spellman via Getty Images, @marriedbiography on Instagram (modified by author)

Chabert died of a heart attack at the peak of her career. Her death was confirmed by her sister, Lacey, through an Instagram post. Wendy’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Wendy Chabert’s profile summary and bio

Full name Wendy Chabert Nickname Wendy Gender Female Date of birth October 1975 Date of death 24 November 2021 Age at death 46 years old Cause of death Heart attack Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater New York’s Junior High School for the Performing Arts Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 126 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Shane Riggio Children 2 Parents Julie Johnson and Tony Chabert Siblings 3 Famous for Being a celebrity sister Profession Model and social media personality Net worth $400,000-$600,000

How old was Wendy Chabert?

Actress Lacey Chabert at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Wendy Chabert (aged 46 at the time of death) was born in October 1975 in the United States of America. Her zodiac sign was Scorpio. Chabert’s father, Tony, is of Cajun, Sicilian and English descent, while her mother, Julie, is of English, Scottish and Italian ancestry.

She grew up in Purvis, Lamar County, Mississippi, USA, alongside her three siblings, Lacey, Chrissy and T.J. Regarding her education, Wendy attended New York’s Junior High School for the Performing Arts.

Wendy Chabert’s height

Chabert stood 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighed 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her body measurements were 34-28-36 inches. Wendy featured brown hair and eyes.

Was Wendy Chabert married?

Wendy was married to American YouTuber Shane Riggio, and they lived in Texas, USA. The duo shared two sons. However, her marriage had hit the rocks at the time of her death as she was going through divorce proceedings.

The late model had filed for divorce in August 2019, although it remains pending. Furthermore, she filed for two other divorces in 2010 and 2017, but both were dismissed.

Wendy Chabert died on 24 November 2021. Photo: @:Lacey Chabert on Facebook, Paul Archuleta via Getty Images (modified by author)

How much was Wendy Chabert’s net worth?

Various sources pen Wendy’s net worth between $400,000 and $600,000 at her death. She had amassed this wealth from her successful modelling career.

Who is Lacey Chabert?

Chabert made her career debut in 1985 and has appeared in over 30 Hallmark Channel films. Some of her acting credits include:

Anastasia (1997)

(1997) Tart (2001)

(2001) Snow Dogs (2002)

(2002) Shadow of Fear (2004)

(2004) Be My Baby (2007)

(2007) Sanatorium (2013)

(2013) The Colour of Rain (2014)

(2014) Family Fortune (2015)

(2015) The Lost Tree (2016)

Lacey Chabert at the Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Teachers (2016)

(2016) The Sweetest Christmas (2017)

(2017) Do You (2018)

(2018) Winter in Vail (2020)

(2020) Groundswell (2022)

(2022) Harley Quinn (2023)

Lacey has won various accolades for her natural talent, including two YoungStar Awards and a Young Artist Award.

Lacey Chabert’s age

Lacey (aged 41 as of 2023) was born on 30 September 1982 in Purvis, Mississippi, USA. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Who is Lacey Chabert’s husband?

The Hollywood star married her longtime boyfriend, David Nehdar, on 22 December 2013 in Los Angeles. In September 2016, the duo welcomed their daughter.

What is Lacey Chabert’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lacey has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2023. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Lacey Chabert’s profiles

Lacey Chabert at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

The Mississippi native is active on social media. She has 1 million Instagram followers and 532k followers on Facebook. In addition, Lacey has 212.9k Twitter followers as of 5 October 2023.

Wendy Chabert died in 2021 after succumbing to a heart attack. Her sister, Lacey, shared the sad news online, with thousands of followers coming out to pass their condolences.

