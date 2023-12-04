Meet Audrey Lokelani Fualaau, Vili Fualaau's daughter: Who is she?

Audrey Lokelani Fualaau is the eldest daughter of Mary Kay Letourneau, a former elementary school teacher, and Vili Fualaau, a professional DJ. Her mother gained widespread notoriety in the mid-1990s for her controversial romantic relationship with Vili Fualaau, one of her former sixth-grade students. Discover more details about Audrey Lokelani in her bio.

Audrey Lokelani Fualaau has been a figure tied to a controversial and widely publicised relationship between her parents, Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau. Born into a spotlight cast by the highly scrutinised relationship, Audrey has maintained a discreet lifestyle, sparking curiosity among many.

Audrey Lokelani Fualaau’s profile summary and bio

Full name Audrey Lokelani Fualaau Gender Female Date of birth 23 May 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Seattle, Washington, United States Current residence Seattle, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Vili Fualaau Mother Mary Kay Letourneau Siblings Georgia, Steve Jr., Nicholas, Mary Claire, Jacqueline, Sophia Relationship status Single Education Highline College Famous as Daughter of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau

How old is Audrey Lokelani Fualaau?

The celebrity daughter is 26 years old as of 2023. When was Audrey Lokelani Fualaau born? She was born on 23 May 1997 in Seattle, Washington, United States, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Audrey is an American national of American-Samoan heritage. Lokelani graduated from Highline College in Des Moines, Washington.

Audrey Lokelani Fualaau’s siblings

Audrey grew up alongside her younger sister Georgia Alexis. She has a younger half-sister named Sophia from her father's recent relationship. She also has four older half-siblings named Steven Edward Letourneau Jr., Mary Claire, Nicholas John, and Jacqueline T. from her mother’s previous relationship with Steve Letourneau, a fellow student at Arizona State University.

Audrey Lokelani Fualaau’s parents

Her parents are Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau. Her mother was a former elementary school teacher, while her father was a professional DJ. Audrey’s mother gained infamy in the mid-1990s after having an affair with one of her former sixth-grade students, Vili Fualaau. They began a romantic relationship over the summer of 1996 when she was 34 and he was 12.

In 1997, Mary Kay pleaded guilty to two counts of felony second-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Despite the criminal history of their relationship, Mary and Fualaau tied the knot in May 2005, and their marriage lasted 14 years until their separation in 2019 after Vili filed for legal separation in 2017. Letourneau succumbed to colorectal cancer on 6 July 2020 at the age of 58.

What does Lokelani Fualaau do for a living?

As of 2023, specific details about Audrey's career are unavailable in the media. After her parents' highly publicised relationship, Audrey has chosen to maintain a private life, keeping her personal endeavours out of the public eye. However, her Facebook profile shows she has been working at Alaska Airlines since 16 May 2022.

Audrey Lokelani Fualaau’s net worth

Audrey's net worth is not available on the internet as of the time of this writing. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her mother had an estimated net worth of $400 thousand.

How many children did Mary Kay Letourneau have with Vili Fualaau?

The former late elementary school teacher and the professional DJ had two daughters named Audrey and Georgia Fualaau.

Does Vili Fualaau have Instagram?

The American-based DJ has a private Instagram account with the handle @vili7555.

Audrey Lokelani Fualaau is widely recognised for being the daughter of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau, a couple who gained notoriety for their controversial relationship. Despite the media attention on her family, Audrey has managed to stay away from the limelight, sparking curiosity among many. Her current endeavours and personal aspirations remain unknown to the public.

