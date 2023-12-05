Global site navigation

Kathryn Metz's biography: Who is Don Knotts' spouse?
by  Priscillah Mueni

Kathryn Metz's marriage to Don Knotts thrust her into the limelight. She married the acclaimed actor and comedian at a tender age and bore him his only children. Unfortunately, their marriage hit the rocks and culminated in a divorce. Go through Kathryn Metz's biography as it lets you into her life and marriage to the celebrity.

Kathryn Metz
American television actor Don Knotts (second left) sitting on a couch with his family at home, 2 March 1961. From left, son Tom, Knotts, wife Kay, and daughter Karen. Photo: CBS Photo Archive
Source: Getty Images

Don Knotts was an award-winning American actor and comedian. He had tens of TV productions to his name. What happened to him and Kathryn Metz?

Kathryn Metz's profile summary and bio

Full name Kathryn Metz
NicknameKath
Gender Female
Year of birth 1932
Death 2018
Age 91 years
Cause of death Complications due to surgery
Place of birthWheeling, West Virginia, USA
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-spouse Don Knotts
Children 2 (Karen Knotts and Thomas Knotts)
Famous as Don Knotts' wife of 17 years

Kathryn Metz's age

Kathryn was born in 1932 in Wheeling, West Virginia. She died in 2018 at the age of 91 years. She was born to a Christian family, and her father was a clergy at the Baptist Church. She was described as a woman of substance with practical skills to be a good wife and exemplary mother.

Who did Don Knotts marry in real life?

According to reports, Don was 22 when he and Kathryn decided to make their relationship official. They exchanged their vows in 1947 at the Baptist Church, where Metz's dad was the minister.

Kathryn and Don's wedding did not attract much attention since Don Knotts was not as famous then. He had served in the US Army between June 1943 and January 1946.

After the wedding, Kathryn Metz and Don Knotts relocated to New York, where Don pursued a career in comedy. Kathryn Metz's husband had his breakthrough in Search For Tomorrow between 1953 and 1955. He later featured in the following TV productions:

YearTV production
2005Robot Chicken
2005That '70s Show
2003Larry King Live
2003Odd Job Jack
2002The Griffin and the Minor Canon
1999Tom Sawyer
1997 Cats Don't Dance
1987Pinocchio and the Emperor of the Night
1980The Private Eyes
1979The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

Knotts' feature in The Andy Griffith Show earned him the following awards and recognition:

  • Emmy Awards (Primetime)
  • Online Film & Television Association
  • Walk of Fame

Don Knotts died on 24 February 2006 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 81. He succumbed to pulmonary and respiratory complications of pneumonia related to lung cancer.

Kathryn Metz's children

Kathryn Merz and Don Knotts' marriage lasted until 1964. The couple had two kids, Karen Knotts and Thomas Knotts. Karen Knots was born on 2 April 1954. After the divorce, Knotts took custody of the kids and raised them as a single father.

What did Don Knotts' daughter say he did to her?

Karen is an American actress and stand-up comedian. She is also an author, and in her memoir, Tied Up in Knotts, she pays tribute to her father. In the books, she reminisces about her teenage years and how they often ruffled feathers over her dream of getting into show business. She says, “I always wanted to be an actress, even when I was young, but he said, ‘No, that is not a good life for a child.”

She started performing at 16 and toured with her father in plays across the USA in 2006. Following her dad's death, she created a one-woman live stage show, Tied Up In Knotts, performed in 32 states. Not much information is publicly available about her brother, Thomas.

Who is Don Knotts' first wife?

After divorcing Kathryn, Don Knotts married Loralee Czuchna in 1974, although they divorced nine years later. In 2002, he married Frances Yarborough, and they remained married until he died in 2006.

Kathryn Metz's career

Kathryn maintained a low profile throughout her marriage to Donn, and not much information is publicly available about her.

Kathryn Metz's net worth

Information about Kathryn's financial status is not publicly available. Meanwhile, Don Knotts' net worth at the time of his death was $113 million, worth $20 million in today's dollars.

Kathryn Metz's death

Kathryn died in 2018. She allegedly underwent open-heart surgery and could not recover from complications related to the procedure.

Kathryn Metz's marriage to Don Knotts put her in the limelight. She was also the mother to his only children.

