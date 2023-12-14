Verdeelde Liefde's story, cast, teasers, seasons and summary

Verdeelde Liefde, with the English title My Home My Destiny, is a Turkish drama that airs on eExtra and follows the life of a young girl named Zeynep whose destiny is changed by her parents. However, the maintenance of this destiny is dependent on secrets being hidden. Do you know which South African actors and actresses voice the Turkish cast?

The Turkish drama encompasses a cast of talented South African actors and actresses. Photo: @allthingsdrama (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Produced by Onur Guvenatam and colleagues, Verdeelde Liefde features a cast of South African actors and actresses, including Marie Molefe van Heerden, Theodore Meintjies, Zane Meas, and Christel van den Bergh.

Verdeelde Liefde’s summary

Genre Drama, Romance Network eExtra and TV8 Number of seasons Two Number of episodes Over 100 Produced by Onur Guvenatam, Yilmaz Uzun and Banu Gundogdu Written by Seray Sahiner, Eylem Canpolat, Defne Gursoy, Selcan Orgur Directed by Cagri Bayrak and Murat Otzturk

Verdeelde Liefde’s plot summary

The television show follows Zeynep's life, who was born into a less-fortunate family. Zeynep’s father gives her custody to a wealthy family where her mother works as a cleaner in a quest to give her a better life.

At first, her mother found it difficult to accept Zeynep’s father’s decision but eventually made peace with it, as she understood that her daughter would have the life they could not afford to give her.

Zeynep’s life changes for the better. However, the entire family is haunted by the possibility of her truth being exposed.

Verdeelde Liefde’s cast

Verdeelde Liefde features a cast of South African actors and actresses who voice the drama’s original cast members in Afrikaans. These actors and actresses are:

Marie Molefe van Heerden as Zeynep

South African actress and filmmaker, Marie Molefe van Heerden. Photo: @marie_molefe_van_heerden (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Marie, who voices Zeynep, is a South African actress and filmmaker who has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade.

She is known for television productions such as Villa Rosa (2004), 7de Laan (2016), Skoonma (2018), and Die Vlieende Springbokkie (2018). What is the real name of Verdeelde Liefde’s Zeynep? Her real name is Marie Molefe van Heerden.

Theodore Jantjies as Mehdi as Mehdi

Theodore rose to prominence for his 7de Laan role as Xander Meintjies, which he bid farewell to in 2020. He completed his Diploma in Performing Arts at Northlink College in 2004 and started his professional theatre career in 2005 on a show called Die Keiser.

Theodore is an award-nominated actor who has starred in many shows and plays. Photo: @theodore_jantjies (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The actor is also known for other shows, which include Getroud Met Rugby (2009), Offer (2013), Hotel (2022), and Suidooster (2023).

Zane Meas as Ekrem

Zane is a veteran actor who has appeared in numerous media productions across the radio and television space. Besides acting, he produces films and writes books.

He is also the CEO of a non-profit organisation called the Fatherhood Foundation of South Africa, whose prime focus is to educate the nation about the effects of fatherlessness.

The South African actor wears so many hats besides being popularly known for his on-screen presence. Photo: @zanemeas (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Christel van den Bergh as Cemile

Christel is a famous actress who has appeared in Plek van die Vleisvreters (2004), Ek Joke Net (2011), Jimmy in Pienk (2013), and Hotel (2023). She is a mother of two and is married to actor David Louw.

Christel van den Bergh has been in the acting space for well over a decade and appeared in some of the best Afrikaans television shows. Photo: @christelvdbergh (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Other voiceover actors and actresses who have equally done a stellar job at bringing the storyline of the drama to life are:

De Waal Stemmet as Faruk.

Shemane Harris as Sakine.

Andreas Jordaan as Bayram.

Mariëtte Engelen as Nermin.

Roelien Spruÿt as Sultan.

Magda van Biljon as Zeliha.

Vasti Welthagen as Mujgan.

Reginald Hufkie as Nuh.

Izel Bezuidenhout as Yasemin.

Eloise Cupido as Benal.

Annabel Kohl as Emine.

Melissa Massyn as Kibrit.

Pieter de Weerdt as Ali.

Verdeelde Liefde’s teasers

Read through the following teasers to find out what you can expect on the first few episodes of Verdeelde Liefde:

Episode 1

Zeynep’s parents deal with a difficult situation as they have to give up their daughter to a wealthy family to give her a chance at having a better life.

Episode 2

Zeynep adjusts to her new life and meets a guy of the same standards named Faruk. He intends to marry her but does not know Zeynep’s reality. Zeynep’s biological mother finds out about Faruk’s plans and thinks of a way to stop them from getting married, as she does not want to risk losing her daughter.

Episode 3

Things get interesting in this episode as Zeynep fears that her marriage to Faruk will separate her from her biological mother. Thus, she calls off the engagement. She returns to her birth home and faces her mother’s persistence that she marries Mehdi.

How many episodes does Verdeelde Liefde have?

The show has over 100 episodes from its first and second seasons, packed with interesting twists and turns that guarantee audiences the highest entertainment bar.

Verdeelde Liefde’s final episode

The final episode of Verdeelde Liefde ends heartbreakingly as Zeynep’s mother shows up at her engagement party, intending to end Zeynep’s fairytale. After years of adjusting to a high life, Zeynep’s mother seeks to regain control of her and take Zeynep back to her original home.

Verdeelde Liefde promises to keep viewers on edge with its exciting storyline. Tune in to eExtra, DStv channel 140, every weekday at 8:30 pm to get more of the show’s captivating episodes.

READ ALSO: Mzansi Magic's Kokota cast with images, plot summary, full story, trailer

Briefly.co.za published an article about a new show on Mzansi Magic. It reports that the Kokota series is a groundbreaking amapiano drama that follows four ambitious South African youths striving in the music industry.

Set in lively Mamelodi, it reshapes Sunday's prime time. The 30-minute series, airing at 8pm, has garnered a positive reception, showing that fans love it. It explores familial complexities, religious beliefs, and Tshepang's trials in the music industry.

Source: Briefly News