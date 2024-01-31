Who is Elliot Kingsley, Thelma Riley's and Ozzy Osbourne’s son?

Ozzy Osbourne is widely recognised as the Prince of Darkness, a label encapsulating his music that has captivated audiences since the 70s. As the frontman of Black Sabbath, he has ascended in fame, with a personal life marked by two marriages resulting in children. However, his first marriage was fraught with complications, including the adoption of a son named Elliot Kingsley.

Elliot Kingsley and his father, Ozzy Osbourne. Photo: @elljkingsley on X (Twitter), Kevin Winter on Getty Images (modified by author)

Who is Elliot Kingsley? Elliot Kingsley is an emerging English actor making a name for himself in the theatrical scene. He is well-known as the adopted son of British musician Ozzy Osbourne from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

Elliot Kingsley's profile summary and bio

Full name Elliot Kingsley Gender Male Date of birth 1966 Age 58 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth England, United Kingdom Current residence England, United Kingdom Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Thelma Riley Stepfather John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne Siblings 5 Relationship status Single Profession Theater actor Net worth $600,000

How old is Elliot Kingsley?

Born in 1966, Elliot Kingsley turns 58 years old in 2024, although his exact date of birth is unknown. But then, he grew up in Birmingham, England, where he experienced most of his childhood.

What does Elliot Kingsley do for a living?

Elliot Kingsley is a theatrical actor based in England. Initially starting as a Speech and Drama teacher in Wirral and Chester drama schools, his early passion for performing arts led him to abandon teaching for a full-fledged acting career.

Joining the Young Everyman Playhouse Actors Program in 2016, Elliot has showcased his talent in productions like Romeo and Juliet, The Story Giant, and Fiddler on the Roof.

Is Elliot Kingsley adopted?

Elliot is adopted. English singer Ozzy Osbourne formally adopted him when he married Elliot's mother, Thelma Riley, in 1971, when Elliot was around five. Despite the adoption, they did not develop a close relationship, as mentioned in Ozzy's 2009 memoir, I Am Ozzy.

Osbourne acknowledged that he struggled with drug addiction and rarely spent time with the family, leading to a lack of bonding between him and Elliot. While speaking during an interview as reported on Heavy, Osbourne had this to say:

I thought money would buy everything, would fix everything … but money would buy the alcohol and the drugs and I behaved badly. The way I treated Thelma, it was wrong. I treated her really badly and the kids, two children. I was a very selfish, self-centered, egotistical guy.

Ozzy Osbourne’s stepson, Elliot Kingsley. Photo: @elljkingsley on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Who is Elliot Kingsley's biological father?

Elliot Kingsley's biological father is unknown, as he was born out of wedlock to Thelma Riley before her marriage to Ozzy Osbourne. Thelma never disclosed the identity of the rising actor's father, and Elliot has not shown any interest in seeking him out. Despite not being related by blood, Elliot regards Ozzy as his father.

Who is Elliot Kingsley's mother?

His mother is Thelma Riley, an English tutor who works in a local school in Leicestershire, England. She encountered rockstar Ozzy Osbourne in 1971 while employed as a waitress at Birmingham's Rum Runner nightclub.

At that time, Osbourne was still in the early stages of his music career. The pair dated for a brief period before getting married. However, their marriage, which the British musician later described as a "terrible mistake" in his 2009 autobiography, I Am Ozzy, eventually ended after 11 years in 1982.

Does Ozzy Osbourne have kids?

Yes, Ozzy Osbourne has five biological children and his adopted son Elliot. Did Ozzy have kids with his first wife? From his first marriage to Thelma, he had Jessica Starshine Osbourne, born in 1972, and Louis John Osbourne, born in 1975. Jessica and Louis have children, and Louis is making his mark in the music industry.

Ozzy's second marriage to Sharon brought three more children: Aimee, born on 2 September 1983; Kelly, born on 27 October 1984; and Jack Joseph, born on 8 November 1985.

Who are Elliot's nieces and nephews?

Elliot Kingsley's family extends generously, featuring nieces and nephews. He is seen as an uncle to Louis' children, Elijah and Maia, and Jessica's kids, Isabelle, Harry, and Kitty.

Musician Ozzy Osbourne at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Through his stepfather, Ozzy's second marriage, Elliot indirectly embraces additional nieces and nephews.

What is Elliot Kingsley's net worth?

According to The Sun, Discoer Tribune and Popular Net Worth, Elliot Kingsley's alleged net worth is $600,000. In contrast, as published on Celebrity Net Worth, Parade, and Distractify, his stepfather, Ozzy Osbourne, boasts an estimated net worth of $220 million as of 2024. Ozzy's wealth stems from various sources, including record sales exceeding 100 million albums globally, pioneering the lucrative Ozzfest tour, and earning from The Osbournes reality show.

Notably, his real estate portfolio, encompassing properties in the U.S. and England, contributes significantly to his net worth, with a $12 million mansion in Los Angeles and a Beverly Hills home that was sold for $11.5 million in 2013.

Despite not being Ozzy Osbourne's biological son, Elliot Kingsley has gained recognition for his association with the musician. Their relationship was strained, marked by Ozzy's absence and struggles with alcohol. Nevertheless, the rising actor has soared to great heights in theatre, continuing to build his career while embracing a private lifestyle.

